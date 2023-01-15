Community Milestones

Achievers

Lida Calvert-Hayes has been selected for inclusion in the forthcoming Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction 2022 Honors Edition for demonstrating dedication, leadership and professional excellence. She is a former member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

The edition highlights the professional accomplishments and stories of today’s best and brightest women in business. The talented women profiled in this historic registry share such virtues as determination, courage, leadership, patience and discipline.

* * * *

Four high school students at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts have placed in various categories of the 2023 YoungArts National Competition, which honors the nation’s most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts.

Applicants are recognized in three categories including merit, honorable mentions and finalists. Prizes include monetary awards which range from $100 to $10,000, the opportunity to participate in national YoungArts week and to be considered for nominations to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Cristian Makhuli, a high school senior from Charlotte, won an honorable mention in the classical music category. He studies piano under alumnus and faculty member Dmitri Vorobiev.

Justin Cho, a high school junior from Colfax, won an honorable mention in the film category for narrative work. He studies guitar under alumnus and faculty member Luke Payne.

Anna Uehlein, a high school senior from Takoma Park, Md., won an honorable mention in the drama category. She studies in the high school drama program and also participates in climate activism, advocacy and education.

Eboni Louigarde, a high school sophomore from Concord, won a merit award in the visual arts category. She studies in the visual arts program of the School of Design and Production under Kaitlin Botts, alumnus and faculty member Aaron Pennington and Assistant Dean and Director of Visual Arts Will Taylor.

* * * *

N.C. Congresswoman Kathy Manning has announced the 2022 Sixth Congressional District nominees to the U.S. Service Academies, including the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.

Manning nominated 20 students from North Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District to the U.S. Service Academies.

The following local students have been nominated to the U.S. Service Academies:

U.S. Air Force Academy: Joseph Lopina, Reagan High School

U.S. Military Academy: Donavan Allen, West Forsyth High School; Caleb Good, N.C. School of Science & Mathematics

U.S. Naval Academy: Kate Walls, Reynolds High School; Mason Newman, Mount Tabor High School

* * * *

The Radford University Office of Undergraduate Research sponsored the Fourth Winter Creative Activities and Research Days Nov. 29-Dec. 2. Working closely with faculty and other students during the fall semester, undergraduate students solved problems people face in society and on the planet. Students presented their research projects through poster projects or orally to an audience. Participants included Nora Mills of Winston Salem. Her interdisciplinary poster was titled, Green Gardens.

Announcements

Briana Scurry, the first Black, openly gay starting goalkeeper on the U.S. Women’s National Team who won the 1999 Women’s World Cup and was the goalkeeper on two U.S. Olympic Gold Medal Teams in 1996 and 2004, is the keynote speaker for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Wake Forest University.

The program will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in Wait Chapel. The event is free and open to the public.

During her visit to Wake Forest, Scurry also will meet with students on campus, including female athletes.

University officials offered several opportunities on campus to prepare for Scurry’s visit, including a forum on LGBTQ+ history in sports and a screening of a new documentary about her life released by Paramount+ called “The Only.”

A livestream of Scurry’s keynote speech also will be available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDRSqKmMkig.

* * * *

Wake Forest University is partnering with Winston-Salem State University, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and HandsOn NWNC to host an event that honors the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Read-In Day on Jan. 21 celebrates King’s achievements and teachings while promoting the importance of reading. The annual event brings children to campus for a day of fun-filled activities that focuses on remembering the civil rights icon and his message about literacy, equality and the importance of community service.

The program is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grades who attend Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. They will be paired with a reading buddy volunteer from Wake Forest, WSSU or UNCSA.

This year’s Read-In will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 at Wake Forest University in Benson Center (Room 401).

To register, visit www.givepulse.com/event/331891.

* * * *

40+ Stage Company is a seminar workshop to help people hone their skills on stage, at the podium, in the conference room, or any time in front of a group.

Six two-hour sessions will be conducted by Carol Roan, professional singer and recipient of the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress in the short film series. Class work will include exercises and group critique. John J. Hohn, cofounder of 40+ Stage Company, will assist Roan.

The workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 21-Feb. 25 at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 440 Lewisville Clemmons Road in Lewisville.

A one-time tuition of $20 is due upon registering before the first class begins. Hardship assistance is available.

For information, call 336-457-0523 or email 40plusstagevompany@gmail.com.

* * * *

The Distinguished Young Women of North Carolina scholarship program will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 27-28 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

High school seniors from across North Carolina will compete in five categories: scholastic, self-expression, interview, talent and fitness.

More than $25,000 in cash scholarships will be awarded in addition to millions in college granted scholarships.

The winner will be named Distinguished Young Women of North Carolina 2023 and go on to represent North Carolina in the Distinguished Young Women of America Scholarship Program in Mobile, Ala., in June 2023.

Katelyn Sarwi, a senior at Weaver Academy, won Distinguished Young Women of Guilford County in May 2022 and will compete for the state title in January.

For information, call 251-438-3621 or visit http://nc.distinguishedyw.org/.

* * * *

Wendy and Brett Hoge’s journey with Type 1 Diabetes and JDRF is the cover story in the January issue of Winston-Salem Monthly.

The Hoges, who live in Advance, are being honored next month for their work with JDRF, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with Type 1 Diabetes.

They will be honored at the Hope Bubbles Up Gala, presented by Truist, on Feb. 11 at Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a VIP toast and auction preview.

This year’s events include a silent auction, raffle, seated dinner, and an after-party with 1980s tribute band Cassette Rewind.

The gala will also be live-streamed.

The 2020 gala was held in Greensboro at the end of February, just a few weeks before the lockdown, and raised $1.5 million for research.

The 2021 event was held virtually, live-streamed from the Benton Convention Center that May.

In 2022, the gala was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, with 500 guests instead of the usual 1,000, and was live-streamed. It raised nearly $1.3 million.

For details on the gala and the JDRF North Carolina Chapter, visit tinyurl.com/TriadGala2023.

Graduates

University of New Hampshire: Caroline Isasi of Pfafftown, Bachelor of Music in education, magna cum laude

Honors

Bradley University, dean’s list: Pfafftown: Emily Allar

Bridgewater College, dean’s list: Grace Hayes of Boone, Pearce Lowrey of Clemmons, Saylor Schott of Winston-Salem

Cedarville University, dean’s list: Kaelan Everhart of Lexington

Mount St. Mary’s University, dean’s list: Peter Dray of Winston-Salem

Oklahoma State University, dean’s honor roll: Maddie JaeLynn Lyons, Winston-Salem

Shenandoah University, dean’s list: Dorothy Turner of Winston-Salem