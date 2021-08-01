Community Milestones

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont’s Board of Directors has named Jennifer L. Wilcox as their new CEO. Wilcox comes to GSCP2P having served most recently as the senior director of national events at Girl Scouts of the USA.

Wilcox will be hosting Meet and Greets throughout the council starting Tuesday, Aug. 3.

A local meeting is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Triad Service Center at 8818 W. Market St. in Colfax.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/3rc7v9t.

* * * *

Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County and the United Way of Forsyth County are offering a 12-month construction apprenticeship for anyone 18 or older who lives in a United Way Place Matters neighborhood. The apprenticeship will be full-time with benefits, with a $5,000 bonus upon successful completion. No experience is necessary.