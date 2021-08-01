Community Milestones

Announcements
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont’s Board of Directors has named Jennifer L. Wilcox as their new CEO. Wilcox comes to GSCP2P having served most recently as the senior director of national events at Girl Scouts of the USA.
Wilcox will be hosting Meet and Greets throughout the council starting Tuesday, Aug. 3.
A local meeting is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Triad Service Center at 8818 W. Market St. in Colfax.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/3rc7v9t.
* * * *
Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County and the United Way of Forsyth County are offering a 12-month construction apprenticeship for anyone 18 or older who lives in a United Way Place Matters neighborhood. The apprenticeship will be full-time with benefits, with a $5,000 bonus upon successful completion. No experience is necessary.
George Redd, Habitat’s chief program officer, said the apprenticeship is an opportunity to learn valuable skills in new construction and remodeling. “The individual will also earn Red Cross First Aid Certification and develop important leadership skills through working with Habitat staff and volunteers from throughout the community. All the construction trades are experiencing labor shortages right now, with many older workers expected to retire in the near future. This opportunity is a stepping stone to a long and successful career.”
Habitat is the United Way’s housing partner in the Place Matters initiative, which seeks to revitalize communities near the Smith Reynolds Airport. Applicants for the apprenticeship must live in one of the Place Matters neighborhoods: Bowen Park, Cardinal Acres, Castle Heights, Eastgate Village, Ebony Hills, Dreamland, LaDeara Crest, Lakeside, Monticello Park, Northwood Estate, Prospect Park, Spaulding Drive and Wildwood Park.
Applicants should contact Redd at George.redd@habitatforsyth.org or 336-306-8261.
Grants
HandsOn Northwest North Carolina has received a significant programmatic grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust to build capacity for nonprofit organizations led by or primarily serving Black, indigenous and other people of color working with under-resourced neighborhoods and traditionally marginalized communities in Forsyth County.
The grant is based on HandsOn’s experience providing professional, culturally competent training and leadership development programs that strengthen and sustain nonprofits and individuals. The funds will support participation in programs that provide technical assistance and coaching to small grassroots nonprofits in a variety of functional areas important to nonprofit operations, as well as train emerging BIPOC community leaders to serve as effective nonprofit board members. The funding also provides the opportunity for HandsOn to hire a new program coordinator to oversee program logistics and outreach.
* * * *
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group company, is awarding $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in North Carolina to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.
Local grant recipients in North Carolina include:
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC — $200,000 to purchase and outfit a multipurpose vehicle to expand the reach of the Mobile Food Pantry and Teaching Kitchen programs to communities that are more isolated or have transportation barriers.
General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina — $180,000 to implement a healthy food distribution program with faith-based organizations across the state that increases access for low-wealth individuals and families to healthy food and fresh produce from Black-owned farms.
American Heart Association — $100,000 to develop and execute a “Food Security Summit” to give community-based hunger relief organizations the opportunity to share best practices and create strategies to reduce food insecurity; and to purchase cold-storage infrastructure for communities with low access to healthy food and fresh produce.
* * * *
The Winston-Salem Foundation announces 41 community grants totaling $1,018,450 from January through June of 2021.
Capacity-Building Grants:
18 Springs Community Healing Center – $28,900 to expand administration over two years
Action4Equity – $20,000 for an executive director for a second year
City with Dwellings – $54,750 for an executive director over three years
Crossnore School and Children’s Home – $12,000 for marketing planning and assistance
Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries – $54,750 for an executive director over three years
greeNest – $12,250 for an executive director for a third year
Humane Solution Spay/Neuter Program – $8,500 for an operations manager for a second year
HUSTLE Winston-Salem – $10,000 for an interim executive director and administrative staff for a third year
Kaleideum – $25,000 for a director of learning
Körner’s Folly Foundation – $8,750 for an organizational assessment
LEAD Girls of NC – $42,500 for development planning and assistance over two years
Moji Coffee and More – $17,500 for a general manager/executive director for a third year
My Brother’s Second Chance – $54,750 for an executive director over three years
My FACE – $10,000 for website development and marketing consultation
Neighborhood’s Hands – $54,750 for a project coordinator over three years
NC Congress of Latino Organizations – $54,750 for planning and evaluation of a multi-racial organizing effort in Forsyth County over three years
Partnership for Prosperity – $25,000 for baseline data collection
Piedmont Craftsmen – $12,600 for a development relations coordinator for a third year
Piedmont Craftsmen – $32,850 for diversity, equity, and inclusion training and coaching for board and staff over three years
Piedmont Opera – $45,990 for a coordinator position over three years
Sawtooth School for Visual Art – $14,000 for a director of data and information services for a third year
SECCA Foundation – $10,000 for racial equity analysis and consulting
The Centers for Exceptional Children – $42,500 for board and staff to complete racial equity training and planning over two years
Veterans Helping Veterans Heal – $10,500 for a program evaluation and the creation of an advisory board
Winston-Salem Street School – $20,000 for a new website
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance – $15,000 for an organizational assessment and preparation for strategic planning
YMCA of Northwest NC – $54,750 to assess and adapt the organization’s business model over three years
YWCA of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County – $17,500 for marketing assistance for a second year
Capital Campaign Grants:
Crosby Scholars Community Partnership – $50,000
YMCA of Northwest NC – $100,000
Community Partner Grants
HandsOn Northwest NC – $89,700 to support their mission of building a stronger and more engaged community by improving the effectiveness of nonprofits and connecting volunteers with opportunities for meaningful community service.
Small Grants
18 Springs Community Healing Center – $1,000 for an embodied communal consultation to support antiracism work
Delicious by Shereen – $1,000 to support evaluation and adaptation efforts post-COVID-19
Downtown School PTA – $1,000 to support a virtual author visit for the school-wide read project
Green Tree Peer Center – $1,000 to support individuals experiencing homelessness and mental health crisis at The Refuge
Healing Ministries – $910 to support youth stipends for a pilot summer mentorship and job training program
HUSTLE Winston-Salem – $1,000 to support trauma-informed facilitation of a community networking group for women entrepreneurs
Lilly’s Network – $500 for outdoor play equipment for children at the Lilly’s Network remote learning site
Neighborhood’s Hands – $1,000 for EOG materials to support students at a remote learning site
South Little League – $500 for the replacement of a light pole switchgear
Winston-Salem Rise – $1,000 to provide stipends to facilitators of racial disparities working groups
* * * *
The Winston-Salem Foundation made eight grants totaling $404,820 in the first half of 2021 in support of its two focus areas for community investment—Building an Inclusive Economy and Advancing Equity in Education.
Advancing Equity in Education Grants
Piedmont Freedom Schools – $10,000 to support the 2021 summer school program, birthed out of the 1964 Freedom Summer.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools – $149,400 for a comprehensive racial equity and anti-racism learning program to establish a broad-based racial equity competency and implement racial equity plans across the school system.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools – $45,420 to support the AVID program (Advancement Via Individual Determination) at six elementary schools in the Inspire 340 network, which is made up of schools that have been identified by WS/FCS as priorities for wraparound services.
Building an Inclusive Economy Grants
Greater Winston-Salem – $20,000 to support the Minority Business Enterprise Grant Program and the Entrepreneurial Advisory Board.
NC Employee Ownership Center – $10,000 to identify employee ownership opportunities in Forsyth County.
Novant Health Foundation – $110,000 for the Upward Mobility Program to support Forsyth County team members who aspire to be registered nurses but are experiencing financial hardship.
Piedmont Business Capital – $25,000 to expand lending services and technical assistance to small businesses in Forsyth County.
Ujima Community Development Corporation – $35,000 to support economic development activities in the City View neighborhood. Ujima focuses on developing quality affordable housing for senior residents.
Honors
Georgia Southern University, president’s list: Beatrice Bean of Clemmons, Rebekah Farthing of Boone
Scholarships
DTLR, a lifestyle retailer with more than 240 stores in 19 states, recently announced the recipients of its first-ever HBCU Scholarship Program. The scholarship awarded a total of $10,000 to five high school seniors from across the country who plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate program at an HBCU. Each scholarship recipient received $2,000 toward the 2021-2022 school year. Students and Winston-Salem locals, Markell Lloyd and Faith Hawkins, are recipients of the DTLR HBCU scholarship. Lloyd plans to attend Johnson C. Smith University and Hawkins plans to attend Winston-Salem University.
To be considered for this scholarship, students must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent). Other considerations include academic performance, demonstrated leadership, and participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of career and educational goals and objectives, unusual personal or family circumstances and an online recommendation.
* * * *
Seventeen North Carolina high school students have been named recipients of Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarships for the upcoming 2021–2022 academic year. The scholarships provide funding for study at N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNCG.
Recipients of the Brooks Scholarships were selected through a competitive process that included interviews by a county committee and final selection by a committee of faculty and staff from each of the three eligible universities. Nearly 200 students applied for Brooks Scholarships this year.
The scholarships were established in 1956 by Aubrey Lee Brooks, a Person County native and prominent Greensboro attorney. Applications are available to graduating high school seniors from 14 North Carolina counties. The recipients are chosen based on the late Brooks’ qualifications: “Academic standing, character, leadership, financial need and the will of the recipient to help himself or herself prepare for a career as a useful and informed citizen.”
The scholarships will provide up to $12,000 for each student for the 2021–2022 academic year and may be renewed for a period of three additional academic years. In addition to the annual scholarship, Brooks Scholars may receive additional funding to support research or travel abroad, summer internships, and a one-time computer stipend of $2,500.
Local 2021-22 Brooks Scholars include: Jernaisha Moore, a graduate of Walkertown High School, will attend N.C. State; Andrew Moran and Addison Pulliam, both graduates of West Stokes High School and both will attend UNC-Chapel Hill; and Katherine Poss, a graduate of Swain County High School, will attend UNC-Chapel Hill.
