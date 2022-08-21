Community Milestones

Achievers

Gideon Johnson of Boone was among the 116 incoming medical students who received a white coat at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s 14th annual ceremony welcoming the Class of 2026.

The future doctors participated in a ceremony, held in common with virtually every other medical school in the nation, designed to introduce them to the profession.

Students recited an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. Then they were cloaked with the white coat—the mantle of the medical profession. White coats were provided by The Stanley J. Dudrick, M.D., and Alan G. Goldstein Endowed Fund.

Announcements

Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy-New London is accepting applications for the October 2022 class. This is a free educational program for accepted applicants ages 16-18.

The academy offers services to students who are not faring well in their current school setting. The program includes a 5 ½ month residential phase, followed by a 12-month post-residential phase. While attending the 5 ½ month residential program, students work on the program’s core components: Academic excellence, life-coping skills, leadership and followership, responsible citizenship, job skills, service to the community, physical fitness and health and hygiene. To refer a student, call 704-960-9347 or email angelina.wilson@ncdps.gov.

* * * *

Greater Winston-Salem’s golf tournament is set for 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Bermuda Run Country Club, East Course, 324 Bermuda Run Drive in Bermuda Run.

Truliant Federal Credit Union is the title sponsor.

The cost is $1,000 per foursome.

For information, call 336-728-9200 or visit tinyurl.com/2843atcw.

Awards

The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently recognized Madelyn Orsborn, a fifth-grade student at St. John’s Lutheran School, on receiving the DAR Youth Citizenship Medal.

Madelyn is the daughter of Rachel and Adam Orsborn of Winston-Salem. The DAR Youth Citizenship Medal is awarded to individuals who exemplify the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.

Graduates

Nine students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center.

The graduates include John Sizemore of Boonville; Brian Woodle of Dobson; John Sherrill of East Bend; Jesus Guzman of Elkin; Kevin Torres of Mount Airy; Wesley Bell of Wilkesboro; Jorge Benitez, Jeff Brown and Garrett Silver of Yadkinville.

SCC’s next Truck Driver Training class will meet from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Oct 11-Dec. 16. For information, call 336-386-3580.

* * * *

Baylor University, Winston-Salem: Haley Gray Chadwick, B.A., political science; Carly Lauren Ponder, B.S., nutrition sciences

Honors

Baylor University, dean’s academic honor list, Lewisville, Abby Morris; Winston-Salem, MaryLynn Flowers

Scholarships

Four college students, including Christian Willis of Greensboro, have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Association Management Group, one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association managers, representing more than 30,000 property owners. Open to residents and vendors of AMG properties, as well as AMG employees and family members, the third annual AMG College Scholarship Program selected the winning students based on essays they wrote about the importance of community.

Willis, a student at Appalachian State University, received the Tommy Badgett Scholarship, named in honor of a long term AMG employee and friend who died in January 2021.