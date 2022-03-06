Community Milestones

Proceeds support the programs of The Salvation Army of High Point.

Lunch will be served at noon.

Tickets are $30, which includes a buffet lunch, as well as a chance to win numerous door prizes. Participants are encouraged to invite their friends and bring a favorite card game or board game.

To purchase tickets, contact Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.

* * * *

Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Executive Director Angie Chandler recently announced the completion of the Blue Ridge Craft Trails. The news highlights the curation of 310 destinations, including artist studios, galleries and arts organizations.

The completed, drivable craft trails now cover 25 Western North Carolina counties, all in the Blue Ridge mountains and foothills and the Qualla Boundary, home of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. Chandler says the footprint of the Blue Ridge Craft Trails is equivalent to the land covered by the state of Maryland.

Visitors can plan their trip at BlueRidgeCraftTrails.com. Itineraries, extensive listings and video with artisans offers a slice of small town creativity.