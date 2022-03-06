Community Milestones

Activities
Local first responders and frontline workers were greeted by cheering High Point University students on Feb. 21 as they thanked them for their service and sacrifice.
Law enforcement, hospital staff, public health staff and more were invited to HPU’s campus for a Frontline Workers Drive-Through Dinner, where they received complimentary food, an HPU T-shirt, messages of gratitude and free basketball tickets. The event was organized by HPU’s Student Government Association and held in front of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
Local first responders lined up in firetrucks, police cars and their own cars to make their way through the line of students holding thank-you signs and clapping.
This is the second year in a row HPU’s SGA hosted the dinner.
Announcements
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden has partnered with the Paddison Memorial Branch Library to bring story time to the garden which is at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville. The free event is set for 10 a.m. March 8 and is recommended for children 5 and younger.
Participants should bring a blanket. There will be stories, songs and activities.
For information, call 336-996-7888 or email kristin@pjcbg.org.
* * * *
NCWorks in High Point is hosting a Job and Community Resource Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. March 8 at Southside Recreation Center, 401 Taylor Ave., High Point.
This outdoor event will feature these NCWorks partner agencies: City of High Point, WRLP, YWCA, BOTSO, Job Corp, Growing High Point, Oak Street Health, Kameo Parks Consulting, Second Chance, Community Church, The Mime Group, Area Wide Protective and On-Time Staffing.
Families and individuals will receive information about resources available through NCWorks and other partners. Organizations will provide resources, including emergency assistance, employment and training opportunities. The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops and staff, will be on-site to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.
For information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.
* * * *
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of High Point will host their annual Game Day Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at the High Point Country Club at Emerywood, 800 Country Club Road.
Proceeds support the programs of The Salvation Army of High Point.
Lunch will be served at noon.
Tickets are $30, which includes a buffet lunch, as well as a chance to win numerous door prizes. Participants are encouraged to invite their friends and bring a favorite card game or board game.
To purchase tickets, contact Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.
* * * *
Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Executive Director Angie Chandler recently announced the completion of the Blue Ridge Craft Trails. The news highlights the curation of 310 destinations, including artist studios, galleries and arts organizations.
The completed, drivable craft trails now cover 25 Western North Carolina counties, all in the Blue Ridge mountains and foothills and the Qualla Boundary, home of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. Chandler says the footprint of the Blue Ridge Craft Trails is equivalent to the land covered by the state of Maryland.
Visitors can plan their trip at BlueRidgeCraftTrails.com. Itineraries, extensive listings and video with artisans offers a slice of small town creativity.
Chandler says, “Western North Carolina is one of the most distinctive cultures in the United States. We have amazing craft artists and galleries with such variety and creativity. They are ready to welcome locals and visitors alike.”
For information, call 828-298-5330, Ext. 311.
* * * *
Join High Point University for the Arbor Day Celebration at 4 p.m. April 28 at the Mahler Promenade Topiary Garden.
The event is free and open to the public and will include tours of the Culp Planetarium and the Caine Conservatory.
Representatives from the Arbor Day Foundation will also present campus leaders with the Tree Campus Higher Education Award during the event. UNCG and Wake Forest University won this award as well.
For information, visit www.highpoint.edu/live/.
Awards
United Way of North Carolina recently recognized 75 Spirit of North Carolina Award winners, representing 22 local United Ways. These companies and organizations not only demonstrated excellence in their United Way campaign but are building a philanthropic culture community-wide.
Local award recipients included:
United Way of Davidson County: Davidson County Schools, Facility Logistics Services, Jerry Hunt Supercenter, Lexington Home Brands, Mohawk Industries, Nippon Electric Glass, Owens & Minor
United Way of Forsyth County: Caterpillar/Progress Rails, City of Winston-Salem, Deere-Hitachi Corporation, Novant Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, PepsiCo/Cognizant, Truist
United Way of Greater High Point: Computerway Food Systems, Cross Company, Guilford County School District, High Point Housing Authority, Hubbell Industrial Controls, Smart Choice and YWCA of High Point.
Moving from response to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, each has led the way in meeting community needs through their fundraising, volunteer and advocacy efforts.
For information, visit unitedwaync.org/spirit-north-carolina-award-winners.
Gifts
Long-time High Point University supporter Teresa B. Caine of Greensboro recently made a multimillion-dollar gift to create a preservation endowment. The gift ensures HPU has the resources to maintain, sustain and improve the Donald R. and Teresa B. Caine Conservatory in perpetuity.
Teresa, and her late husband, Don, were honored in September 2021 at the dedication ceremony for the Donald R. and Teresa B. Caine Conservatory. The conservatory is a significant addition to the HPU campus, featuring a classroom, working greenhouse, the Butterfly Café eatery and a planting display space. The conservatory serves as an area for students to conduct botanical research and propagate plants for the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Gardens. The couple also endowed a scholarship at HPU in 2015 to help students who display academic merit and have financial need.
Don was a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, and graduated from HPU in 1965. In 1966, he and Teresa founded C&M Products, now known as Camco Manufacturing. The company began with one product, trailer plumbing antifreeze and two employees, Don and Teresa. The company was incorporated in 1968, and with the milestone the Caines began to build their team. When the company was sold in 2021, it employed more than 1,500 people and manufactured more than 5,600 products.
While it was Don’s dream to own his own business, nothing mattered to him more than Teresa and his family. The building represents Don’s passion for his alma mater and Teresa’s passion for plants.
Graduates
Ohio University: Chigor Wike of Winston Salem, Master’s of Social Work
Troy University: Valerie Harris of West Jefferson, Genea Spears of Winston-Salem
Grants
The American Heart Association is working with UnitedHealthcare and Bank of America to improve heart health among the Triad’s most at-risk populations. Part of these health initiatives include a call for mini-grant applications through March 31 from organizations or community partners working to improve health in Guilford and Forsyth counties.
Community partners are encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments with a specific focus on health equity and nutrition security.
Organizations or community groups that submitted mini-grant applications in the past but were unfunded, are welcome to reapply. Past community health mini-grant awardees are also invited to submit applications focused on a different program.
To apply, visit tinyurl.com/4vhtswzk.
* * * *
The Black Philanthropy Initiative has announced $10,500 in grants awarded through its Impact Grants program. BPI’s Impact Grants are investments in programs, projects and initiatives supporting Forsyth County’s Black communities, and the grantees are local groups and organizations with annual budgets of less than $150,000.
During its February 2022 grant cycle, BPI requested video proposals from organizations/groups working in one of the four critical areas in its Rethinking Philanthropy report (education, jobs and wages, poverty and civic engagement,) or on criminal justice reform or racial justice efforts. BPI prioritized Black-led organizations and programs working within predominately Black neighborhoods (including 27101, 27105, and 27107).
Grants were awarded to:
Delta Arts Center: $1,000 to provide a free summer music camp for youth in east Winston-Salem
Dream The Impossible: $1,000 to provide mental health education and programming to raise suicide awareness among youth
Dreamers Student Athlete Counseling: $500 to provide college tours to approximately 20 student athletes
Hope to Thrive: $1,000 to provide four weeks of coaching on wealth building, health awareness and entrepreneurship
Journee Bees Village: $1,000 to offer wellness workshops for families and youth involved with the criminal justice system
My FACE (Males and Females Acting in Empowerment): $1,000 to provide wholistic mentoring and support to low-income female heads of household
PUCC: Konnoak Community Freedom School: $1,000 for a field trip and enrichment experience for middle school scholars participating in the Freedom School summer program
Read, Empower, and Distinguish: $1,000 to train and equip parents with tools and resources to further support their children’s literacy
TCJ Motivations, Inc.: $1,000 to provide programming to promote academic excellence among male high school students
Urban Steam Foundation: $1,000 to expand curriculum and train teachers for a weekly afterschool and summer STEAM program
Virtual & in-Person Tutoring and Peer Guides Program: $1,000 to support a youth-led tutoring and mentoring program
Currently, BPI offers three grant programs: Impact Grants, Building an Inclusive Economy and Advancing Equity in Education Grants (both are focus areas of The Winston-Salem Foundation). For information, visit bpiws.org.
Honors
Adelphi University, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Mary Connors
Cedarville University, dean’s honor list: Kaelan Everhart of Lexington, Caroline Roth and Ashleigh Stout, both of Winston-Salem
College of Charleston, president’s list, Calvin Biesecker of High Point; dean’s list, Jason Mack of Lewisville, Amira Williams of Winston-Salem, Anna Baker of Lewisville
Ohio University, dean’s list: Alec Munster of Clemmons, Vivian Waye of Kernersville
Rochester Institute of Technology, dean’s list: Caroline Duncan of Kernersville; Jinwen Hu and Aidan Kies, both of Thomasville; and Aaron Bush, Xander Tooze, Jesse Wolfe and Alex Zades, all of Winston-Salem
University of Mississippi, chancellor’s honor roll, Staten Debruhl of Winston-Salem; dean’s honor roll, Greensboro, Sanna Amanda Trolle
Scholarships
Three Surry Community College students, dually enrolled in local high schools, are finalists for Park Scholarships from N.C. State.
These students are Nancy García Villa and Weatherly Reeves, both of North Surry High, and Nydia Cabrera Cabrera of Surry Early College High.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.