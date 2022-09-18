Community Milestones

Announcements

The Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity will present, Raising the Bar for Black Men’s Health and Wellness, a Men’s Prayer Breakfast and Health Symposium, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 5000 Noble St. in Winston-Salem. To participate in this free event, participants must be 18 or older and self-identify as male.

To register, call 336-713-7678.

The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society will present the conference, Bridging the American Colonial Divide — Resurrecting the Memory and Space of Black Patriots and History Makers, virtually Oct. 12-15.

The event is the largest international African American conference that promotes African-ancestored family history, genealogy and cultural diversity by bringing together subject matter experts who promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests and assist members in documenting their histories. Typical attendees are historians, genealogists, researchers, scholars, educators, preservationists, media and beginners.

To follow the conference, visit www.facebook.com/aahgs or www.instagram.com/aahgs_official/.

For information, email info@aahgs.org.

Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will present their fall plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Lexington Farmers Market at the Depot, 129 S. Railroad St. in Lexington. Event proceeds will help support many community projects; educational exhibits, talks and conferences; as well as their scholarship program.

Fall is the best time to plant shrubs and trees. Master gardener volunteers will donate plants from their yards for the sale.

Gardeners will be able to choose from a wide variety of common and rare plants—shrubs, trees, perennials, vines/ground covers, North Carolina natives, house plants and more. Prices will be far below retail. Garden décor and gently-used gardening items will also be available.

Cash, check or credit cards will be accepted. Master gardener volunteers will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

For information, call 336-242-2080.

Awards

Trellis Supportive Care has named Winston-Salem’s Chief of Police, Catrina Thompson, as the 2022 Best Life Leadership Award recipient for the seventh annual Living Your Best Life Speaker Series. Scheduled for Oct. 20, this year’s event also brings popular therapist, relationship expert and best-selling author, Nedra Tawwab, to the Benton Convention Center stage for the community luncheon.

Each year, the Best Life Leadership Award is presented to a community leader who exemplifies what it means to elevate the possibilities and potential of lives in the Triad. Chief Thompson’s steadfast leadership and unyielding commitment to the community make her an ideal candidate for this recognition.

The presenting speaker, Tawwab, has practiced relationship therapy for 14 years and is the founder and owner of the group therapy practice, Kaleidoscope Counseling. Her book, “Set Boundaries, Find Peace—A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself,” will be the focus of her presentation. Tawwab will share simple yet powerful tools to establish boundaries and create healthy relationships.

Visit www.BestLifeSeries.org for event information, sponsorship levels and benefits and registration or contact Jordan Helms at 336-331-1323 or JHelms@trellissupport.org to reserve a seat.

The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has awarded Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Levi Gragg, a member of the Sugar Valley Composite of the Civil Air Patrol, with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal, presented by the Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, NSDAR. The award is given to an outstanding cadet, who has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of cadet training. Cadet Gragg is the son of Jennifer Gragg of Lewisville.

Graduates

Five students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Vehicle Escort Operators course at the Yadkin Center.

The graduates include Maria Araceli Machuca Alderete of Burlington; Jackie Hussey of Carthage; Joshua Mason of Middlesboro, Ky.; Jason Good of Harrogate, Tenn.; and Christopher Widner of New Tazewell, Tenn.

Median pay for escort vehicle drivers is $34,600 per year, according to Zippia.com. Drivers with experience can make more than $51,000.

SCC will offer another section of the Vehicle Escort Operators initial course on Sep. 24 at the Yadkin Center. A renewal course will be held Oct. 8.

Tuition is $71. For information, call 336-386-3580.

Honors

Radford University: Corinth McMillan of Germanton has been named to the Big South Conference’s 2021-22 presidential honor roll. McMillan plays softball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 3.87 GPA.

Southern New Hampshire University, president’s list: Jacquelyne Agee of Germanton; Gabrielle Childers of Mocksville; Andrea Giorgio, Rachel Haynes and Brittney Cooke, all of of Mount Airy; Lauren Yates of Rural Hall; Chad Blankenship, Timothy Murphy, Suzanne Rappoport, Jaime Champion, April Crater, Wesley Page, Yahnea Dent, all of Winston-Salem; Miranda Morris of Denton; Nikki Wilkerson and Jennifer Barnes, both of Kernersville; Tabitha Moose of Lexington; Alysha Rigg, Annette Hunt and Bridgette Smith, all of Thomasville; Raney Sweet of Millers Creek; and Chris Bare of Wilkesboro

Southern New Hampshire University, dean’s list: Cassandra Southern of Mount Airy, Tabitha Cardwell of Pfafftown, Tiffany Prohaska and Eric Johnson, both of Winston-Salem, Timothy Thompson of Lexington, Abriella Jarvis of Elkin

The University of Alabama, president’s list: Jesse Potts of Colfax

Scholarships

The following Winston-Salem students have been named as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program: Ezekiel R. Bradley, Brock W. Fuller, Anthony G. Gudin, Casey M. Gunzenhauser, Isabel S. Prado, Alexandra M. Shen, Katie C. Swayne and William P. Thompson, all of Atkins Academic and Technology High; Anna R. McPherson of Calvary Day School; Isaac M. Finkelstein of Early College of Forsyth; and Ella R. Carbrey of University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Other local students named as semifinalists include: Joshua R. Crenshaw of Boone, homeschool; Abby E. Smith of Clemmons, West Forsyth High; Charley Chappell of Kernersville, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High; Julia B. Davis of Kernersville, North Carolina Leadership Academy; Maxwell R. Drucker and Julia J. Kincaid, both of Lewisville, both of Forsyth Country Day School; and Victoria J. Clinger, Michael E. Farrell and Megan M. Norton, all of Pfafftown, all of Ronald W. Reagan High.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, represent less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors and the highest-scoring entrants from each state. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly 28 million that will be offered next spring.