Community Milestones

Achievers

Adele Thomas of Winston Salem is a member of the NCAA Division III Field Hockey team at Albright College this fall. A graduate of R J Reynolds High School, Thomas is a senior music industry studies major at Albright.

Announcements

To celebrate Hispanic/LatinX Heritage Month the Hemphill Branch of the Greensboro Public Library is hosting Unleash Your Hope, a LatinX Art Show from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at 2301 W. Vandalia Road. Sponsored by the Café con Libros Bilingual Book and Conversation Club the art show will feature works by noted artists Lina Fernández Giraldo of Greensboro and Gabriela Costas of Winston-Salem, along with other LatinX artists from the Triad and North Carolina.

Artists who would like to participate in the exhibition can email Wes Parker at wes.parker@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2925 before Sept. 15.

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes Counties has planned a fall swap meeting for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.

Tables will be set up in the meeting room so patrons can spread out their genealogical materials to share. A printer will be available for a nominal fee.

The books published by the James Hunter DAR chapter will be available for purchase, some at discounted prices. Patrons looking for particular volumes should email Janelle Johnson at ButchJanel@triad.rr.com in advance.

There will be food available but patrons are encouraged to bring their favorite dish as well.

The public is welcome to attend this free event.

For information, find the society on Facebook.

Graduates

The University of Alabama, Marie Hippert of Winston-Salem, B.S. in human environmental sciences; Lydia Jackson of Walnut Cove, B.S. in education

Grants

The Winston-Salem Foundation committed $1,279,838 toward 44 community grants in the first half of 2022. To learn more about their grant programs for local nonprofits and community groups, visit wsfoundation.org/nonprofits-community-groups.

Capacity-Building Grants - strengthen local nonprofits by supporting adaptation, strong management and technical skills, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training and coaching to help organizations advance racial equity through their work.

A/perture Cinema, $11,995 for staff, board, and volunteer DEI training and $37,000 for a theater support services coordinator over two years

Age-Friendly Forsyth, $54,750 for staff expansion and contracted services over three years

Big Brothers Big Sisters Services, $54,750 for a director of operations over three years

Bookmarks, $54,750 to support development consultation and grant writing development assistant over three years

Carver High School Alumni Association, $13,140 for technology assistance

Child Care Resource Center, $54,750 for strategic plan implementation

Downtown Winston-Salem Foundation, $15,000 for the downtown development plan

Enrichment Center, $16,000 for professional development, succession planning, and staff training for a second year

Fellowship Home of Winston-Salem NC, $54,750 for resource development over three years

Forsyth Futures, $54,750 for DEI audit and training over three years

Gateway Nature Preserve, $13,200 for marketing assistance and website

greeNest, $54,750 for a community engagement manager over three years

Horizons Residential Care Center, $34,000 for board consultation and succession planning over two years

Humane Solution Spay/Neuter Program, $5,250 for an operations manager for a third year

Junior Achievement of the Triad, $10,753 for DEI assessment, training, and planning consultation over two years

Kaleideum, $42,500 to support DEI consultation for exhibit design over two years

Parenting PATH, $54,750 to support electronic health records, Medicaid billing, and administrative staff expansion over three years

Positive Wellness Alliance, $20,000 for staff and board DEI training and consultation and $15,000 for strategic planning

ReadWS, $54,750 for marketing and communications planning over three years

Salvation Army, $25,000 for strategic planning

Senior Services, $42,000 for DEI evaluation, training, and planning consultation over three years

St. Paul United Methodist Church, $47,250 for community outreach coordinator over three years

The Centers for Exceptional Children, $54,750 for fund development and campaign consultation over three years

Trinity Center, $54,750 for a clinical care coordinator over three years

Winston-Salem Rise, $12,500 for data collection and technology assistance

World Relief Triad, $54,750 for a partnership development specialist over three years

You Can Vote, $54,750 for a community coordinator over three years

Community Partner Grants — the foundation supports three community partners with annual operating grants to fulfill their work. HandsOn Northwest NC (in addition to Forsyth Futures and Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods) is a key partner in supporting the foundation’s work in the community. HandsOn Northwest NC, $184,000 for operating support over two years

Small Grants - available to organizations and groups with annual incomes of $150,000 or less.

Disability Advocates of Northwest NC, $1,000 to support attorney representation for clients seeking disability benefits

God's Butterfly The Movement, $1,000 to support therapuetic art classes for elementary and middle school students who have been impacted by human trafficking

Green Light Foundation, $1,000 to support a community-building back to school event

Jim Shaw Ace Academy, $1,000 to provide student scholarships to Aviation/STEM summer camp

National Birth Coalition, $1,000 to support an online covening around BIPOC reproductive health

Open Arms Community, $1,000 to support an inclusive neighbohood back to school event

Restored Faith Ministries, $1,000 to support a community-building back to school event

SPARK, $1,000 to support a three-week service-learning cohort in collaboration with The Dwelling

Twin City Housing Capital, $1,000 for marketing and public relations

Virtuous Women In SisterHood, $500 to provide honorariums for participant speakers

Winston-Salem Delta Fine Arts, $1,000 to support technology upgrades for visitor check-in

WISE Fellowship, $1,000 to support the WISE Mobile Reading program in June

Other Community Grants

Center for Trauma Resilient Communities, $2,000 to provide trauma-informed training for staff at North Forsyth High School

Forsyth County Digital Equity Committee, $10,000 for continued implementation of the Forsyth County Digital Equity Plan

The Winston-Salem Foundation announces that 15 grants totaling $669,050 were committed in the first half of 2022 to support its two focus areas for community investment: Building an Inclusive Economy and Advancing Equity in Education.

Advancing Equity in Education Grants

Triad Cultural Arts, $35,000 for Rooted in Race, a digital and interactive exhibit on public education

Action4Equity, $54,750 for a chief operating officer over three years

Triad Restorative Justice, $25,000 for strategic planning

Winston-Salem Freedom Schools, $50,000 for executive director stipends

Building an Inclusive Economy Grants

Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries, $51,300 to expand Transition to Work services and transportation coordinator

Forsyth Technical Community College, $30,000 to continue providing emergency transportation for students, convene a summit on transportation, and implement a scalable transportation intervention plan

Goler Community Development Corporation, $48,000 to provide microtransit to workforce development program participants

Greater Winston-Salem, $70,000 to support the Minority Business Enterprise Grant program for a second and third year and $40,000 to provide transportation for students in the ASPIRE WS high school internship program over three years

Hosanna House of Transition, $35,000 to establish and provide transportation services for clients experiencing transportation barriers

IFB Solutions, $40,000 to support subsidized transportation for IFB employees who are blind or visually impaired

Neighborhood's Hands, $60,000 to provide transportation for workforce development participants over two years

ResilNC, $55,000 to support collaboration with the ACCESS Center to connect BIPOC and women-owned business enterprises to large scale development contracts

Ujima Community Development Corporation, $35,000 to support economic development activities in the City View neighborhood

The Winston Salem Black Chamber, $40,000 to improve the resiliency of Black business owners and entrepreneurs through training and technical assistance