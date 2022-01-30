Community Milestones

This collaboration of Bookmarks and Winston-Salem Writers includes author readings followed by a book signing with books for sale by Bookmarks.

Although the event is free, registration is required. Register at www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4th_February2022_Registration. Bookmarks is located at 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem.

* * * *

High Point University’s department of nursing has received approval from the North Carolina Board of Nursing to begin operating HPU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The first class of nursing students will be welcomed to HPU this fall.

The NCBON establishes the standards for nursing education programs preparing for nursing licensure. To earn approval, nursing programs must complete an extensive approval process. New programs must have a fully developed curriculum and application with evidence of learning resources, available clinical experiences, financial resources, and a dedicated learning space and facilities specific to nursing.