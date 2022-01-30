Community Milestones

Grants
The Winston-Salem Foundation made 15 grants totaling $966,180 in the second half of 2021 in support of its two focus areas for community investment: Building an inclusive economy and advancing equity in education.
Advancing Equity in Education Grants:
The Forsyth County School Justice Partnership — $10,000 for organizational planning, $50,000 to implement programming in local schools and $27,500 for a project coordinator.
Triad Restorative Justice — $20,000 to support the RESTART and Impact Circle programs and $100,000 to support school-based restorative projects in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) — $69,680 to bring AVID programming to students at five high schools.
Building an Inclusive Economy Grants:
Asset Building Coalition — $45,000 for operating support.
Financial Pathways of the Piedmont — $195,000 for a coordinator to assist community members navigate student loans and debt.
Goler Community Development Corporation — $60,000 for operating support.
HUSTLE Winston-Salem — $80,000 to expand programming and resources to support Black and brown entrepreneurs in Forsyth County.
Memorial Industrial Community Development Corporation — $15,000 to support the farm incubator program.
N.C. Employee Ownership Center — $150,000 to support employee ownership in Forsyth County for two years.
TCK Providence — $60,000 for a trauma informed employment coach for a second year.
Simon Green Atkins Community Development Corporation — $75,000 for operational support.
Triad Farmers Network — $9,000 to establish the infrastructure for an Urban Farm Cooperative.
For information, visit wsfoundation.org/focus-areas.
* * * *
The City of High Point is accepting proposals from nonprofit organizations for the FY 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant Program to fund programs/projects benefiting low to moderate-income citizens.
Each year, the city uses a competitive application process to make a portion of its CDBG funds available to nonprofit groups in the form of public services grants. Funds must be used to conduct activities that improve the quality of life in low to moderate-income neighborhoods. Public service programs/projects should provide supportive services for economically disadvantaged populations.
Previously funded activities include academic tutoring and enrichment programs for youth, youth character and leadership development, food services, community gardens, occupational training and certification, job readiness training for ex-offenders, housing services for the homeless, adult literacy, health and fitness activities and parenting programs.
Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits and churches. Faith-based organizations may not use CDBG funds to support inherently religious activities such as worship, religious instruction or proselytization. The CDBG grant term for projects is July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
A workshop will provide information and guidance in completing the application. Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to attend an information workshop to review the application guidelines and program requirements. The workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 via Zoom at tinyurl.com/4zuz7bb8. Meeting ID: 846 7915 6931. Passcode: 307876.
Applications will be available after the workshop and submitted electronically this year. Instruction for how to submit will be covered at the workshop. The deadline for applying is March 4.
For information, call 336-883-3041.
Honors
Bridgewater College, dean’s list: Pamela Gonzalez-Encina of Winston Salem, Grace E. Hayes of Boone, Kelsie R. Huffman of Wilkesboro, Fletcher C. Jackson of Lewisville
Iowa State University, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Anvita Hanchate
Lincoln Memorial University, dean’s list: Spencer Baldwin of Lewisville, Lauren Martin of Harmony, Lucas Rattigan-Coe of Winston-Salem, Adam Szewczyk of Mocksville
Muhlenberg College, dean’s list: Harli Strauss-Cohn of Winston-Salem
Palmer College of Chiropractic, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Lauren Maltzahn
Quinnipiac University, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Jacey Jones
Samford University, dean’s list: Kathryn Budd of Advance, Catherine Sluder of Clemmons, Jacob Manning, Ella Anderson, Davis Hicks, all of Winston-Salem, Anna Shellman of Boone, Shelby Roal of Hays
The Citadel, dean’s list: Aidan Brady of Clemmons, Jonathan Florian, Noah Hardy and Hadley White, all of Winston Salem, Jackson Gammons of High Point, Ian Jenkins of Kernersville, Isaac Patterson of King. Those who also received gold stars included: Florian, Gammons, Jenkins and White.
University of Wisconsin-Madison, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Ballard Huey
Activities
More than 20 Knights from four Knights of Columbus councils volunteered at the Heroes Center of High Point.
Armed with chain saws and axes, the Knights chopped down two large, dead, oak trees on the property. They converted the trees into ricks of fireplace sized logs that will be donated to needy veterans and removed the brush.
Patrick Davis, executive director of Heroes Center, welcomed the Knights and thanked them for their much-needed efforts. He commented that without this event, the cost of tree removal would have been thousands of dollars.
Volunteers came from two councils from High Point, Immaculate Heart of Mary Council 4507 and Christ the King Council 14767. Two more councils, Our Lady of Grace Council 939 and St. Paul the Apostle Council 13236 sent Knights from Greensboro.
St. Paul the Apostle Council organized and hosted the event.
Grand Knights Bill Staub and Alex Papp provided leadership as they worked alongside of the Knights.
Announcements
Join Winston-Salem Writers at Bookmarks at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 for 4 on 4th. This free, in-person event gives participants a chance to meet local authors and hear about their books. February’s theme is Adventures.
This collaboration of Bookmarks and Winston-Salem Writers includes author readings followed by a book signing with books for sale by Bookmarks.
Although the event is free, registration is required. Register at www.bookmarksnc.org/4on4th_February2022_Registration. Bookmarks is located at 634 W. Fourth St. #110 in Winston-Salem.
* * * *
High Point University’s department of nursing has received approval from the North Carolina Board of Nursing to begin operating HPU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The first class of nursing students will be welcomed to HPU this fall.
The NCBON establishes the standards for nursing education programs preparing for nursing licensure. To earn approval, nursing programs must complete an extensive approval process. New programs must have a fully developed curriculum and application with evidence of learning resources, available clinical experiences, financial resources, and a dedicated learning space and facilities specific to nursing.
Receiving this approval meets another important milestone for HPU’s new nursing program to welcome its first cohort in August. In February 2021, HPU hired Dr. Racquel Ingram to chair the new department and build the program. HPU’s department of nursing also earned approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in October 2021. SACSCOC is the regional body for accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states.
* * * *
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point invites the community to “The Talk: Embrace the Sacred Gift” on Feb. 26. This workshop will focus on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality as open and ongoing conversations with their children.
Ellen Martin will lead this full-day interactive class. She earned her master’s degree in Christian education from Asbury Theological Seminary and she also holds a master of divinity.
Participants will learn basic anatomy and conversation starters as well as practice scenarios and ask questions. They will be given resources for further study and support following the event.
The workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch will be provided. The day ends with team building and a chapel service.
Registration is required at https://wesleymemorial.org/thetalk. A $20 donation for each family is suggested.
* * * *
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has announced the appointment of new Board of Trustees officers.
Bob Stout of Blowing Rock was named vice chairman. He is a retired regional president of US Foods.
Julie H. Moore of Winston-Salem was elected secretary. She is a senior vice president-manager of retail banking for First Citizens Bank.
The group will provide leadership for the nonprofit organization, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary of partnering with the National Park Service to preserve and enhance one of the most-visited national park units.
Awards
JDRF — Piedmont Triad will honor community leaders Laurie and Dr. Norman Regal at its 22nd annual Hope Gala, which will take place Feb. 19 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
The program will be livestreamed as well and the silent auction will be conducted online/via smart phones.
The gala typically attracts 1,000 guests and alternates between Greensboro and Winston-Salem and has raised at least $1 million to fund Type 1 diabetes research in 10 of the last 11 years, raising approximately $1.4 million virtually in 2021 and a total of approximately $20.1 million in its first 21 years.
Dr. Norman Regal has a podiatry practice, Triad Foot & Ankle Center.
The Regals’ son Andrew was 18 months old when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 25 years ago. He now serves as a resident in podiatry in Milwaukee.
Those on the volunteer Gala leadership team include:
Gala Chairpersons: Robin and Quint Barefoot
Corporate Chairman: Chuck Burns
Board Fundraising and Development Chairman: Brad Calloway
Fund A Cure Chairman: Dr. Andrew Regal
Community Chairman: Henry Frye Jr.
Auction Chairwoman: Kerrie Orrell Ellison
Event Experience Chairpersons: Wendy Calloway and Alejandra and Cliff Thompson
To attend, sponsor, or donate to the gala, visit tinyurl.com/TriadGala2022 or contact Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org.
* * * *
The Rye Foundation in Winston-Salem has named the 2022 recipient of its annual Bryan Award: The Woman’s Club of Clayton. It is the highest honor given by the foundation and includes a charitable grant of $25,000.
J. Warren Steen, the president of the foundation, said that 19 percent of children in Johnston County face food insecurity. The Woman’s Club has forged partnerships with three faith-based organizations that are providing food: Clayton Area Ministries, Backpack Buddies and Serve the Need of Johnston County
Clayton Area Ministries operates a food pantry which serves more than 500 families each month. The popular Backpack Buddies program has great support from area churches, and Serve the Need sponsors a free Thanksgiving meal for 2,000 children and adults.
Since the foundation was established by Steen, more than $1 million has been distributed in the priority areas of religion, youth and education.
The Bryan Award recognizes the legacy of Goldsboro businessman Ray Bryan, who died in 2016 at the age of 84.
Graduates
Georgia Institute of Technology: Heng Li of Clemmons, M.S. in computer science; Robert Jamison of Lexington, M.S. in cybersecurity; Taylor Curley of North Wilkesboro, Doctor of Philosophy in psychology
Northern Illinois University, High Point: Catherin Sedano Zelada, Master of Public Health
The University of Alabama, Winston-Salem: Katie Andrews, B.S.; Joseph Matheson, M.A.
University of Northern Colorado, Winston-Salem: Michael Gonzalez, M.A. in teaching American Sign Language
Valdosta State University, Sparta: Sierra DeLoach, B.S. in education in middle grades education
Achievers
Students representing High Point Community Theatre won national awards at the recent 2022 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta.
The weekend dedicated to rewarding and celebrating student-driven musical theater programs happened online and in person.
Students from HPCT won the Freddie G Award for Excellence in Music, the festival said in a news release. Katy Smith won a Freddie G award for Outstanding Performance by an Individual.
HPCT student Delaney Grider made it to the callback for future video shoots for “how-to” choreography videos.
Olivia Callaway and Francesca D’Accio from HPCT were distinguished as All-Stars, an outstanding group of young performers at the festival.
Each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
HPCT presented “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” for music director and iTheatrics Master Teacher Derek Bowley and Michael J. Bobbitt, executive director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.