Community Milestones

The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, has announced that Miss Lewisville 2021, Payton Martin, a 2021 Calvary Day School graduate, was her school’s winner of the DAR Good Citizen award. The DAR Good Citizen program recognizes outstanding high school seniors, who exhibit good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities, by exemplifying qualities of service, dependability, leadership and patriotism. Martin, whose essay also competed on the district level, is the daughter of Greg and Andrea Martin of Lewisville and will be attending University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in the fall.

Martin, who has paged for the North Carolina governor and completed the Governors Volunteer Project, is also the recipient of one of three scholarships presented by The Lewisville Civic Club.

The chapter has also announced that Sydney Hopkin, senior at Forsyth Country Day School, was Forsyth Country Day School’s winner of the DAR Good Citizen award. The daughter of Michelle and Christopher Hopkin of Winston-Salem, she will be attending Southern Virginia University.

Campbell School of Law honored four graduates, including Alayna Marie-Poole Elmore of Lewisville, with awards from the North Carolina Advocates for Justice at its 43rd annual hooding and graduation ceremony on May 7.