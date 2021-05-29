Community Milestones

Achievers
N.C. State Extension announced that Anika Parks is completing an extension internship this summer with the Forsyth County Center.
An extension summer intern works with extension personnel to deliver hands-on, educational programs. Job shadowing and mentoring help interns learn about the mission and work of North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
Announcements
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville presents Plein Air Painting from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 19. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series, a quarterly educational and entertaining program focusing on the culture of the Victorian era, offering participants hands-on experience of life in this time.
Led by local artist and nature enthusiast Gary Ritz, the class will take place on the lawn at Körner’s Folly and will focus on the house and its surroundings for inspiration.
Tickets are $40 per person and include all necessary supplies for painting, and a self-guided tour of the historic house. June 26 is the rain date. Tickets are limited to 20 participants and are available at www.kornersfolly.org/events/vps-plein-air-painting/.
For information, call 336-996-7922.
Awards
The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, has announced that Miss Lewisville 2021, Payton Martin, a 2021 Calvary Day School graduate, was her school’s winner of the DAR Good Citizen award. The DAR Good Citizen program recognizes outstanding high school seniors, who exhibit good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities, by exemplifying qualities of service, dependability, leadership and patriotism. Martin, whose essay also competed on the district level, is the daughter of Greg and Andrea Martin of Lewisville and will be attending University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in the fall.
Martin, who has paged for the North Carolina governor and completed the Governors Volunteer Project, is also the recipient of one of three scholarships presented by The Lewisville Civic Club.
The chapter has also announced that Sydney Hopkin, senior at Forsyth Country Day School, was Forsyth Country Day School’s winner of the DAR Good Citizen award. The daughter of Michelle and Christopher Hopkin of Winston-Salem, she will be attending Southern Virginia University.
Campbell School of Law honored four graduates, including Alayna Marie-Poole Elmore of Lewisville, with awards from the North Carolina Advocates for Justice at its 43rd annual hooding and graduation ceremony on May 7.
The trial advocacy faculty at Campbell School of Law selects the recipients of this award based on their demonstrated significant improvement during their required trial advocacy performance sections as evidenced by their performance and grade, leadership endeavors, academic success and collegial respect and work ethic.
While fishing recently on the Santee Cooper lakes, Paul Johnson of Winston-Salem registered his catch for the Santee Cooper Trophy Five Award Program and will receive a parchment signed by the Henry McMaster, governor of South Carolina.
The Santee Cooper Country Trophy Five is a lifetime program designed to give recognition to sportspersons who make a trophy catch of a game fish from the Santee Cooper Lakes.
His catch was a flathead catfish and weighed 44 pounds. It was caught and weighed in at Harry’s Fish Camp.
For information about the program, call 803-854-2131.
The Joseph Kerner Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announced that Brittney Bray, a third-grade teacher at Walkertown Elementary, has received a $500 award from the Junior Membership Classroom Grant Program. Bray plans to use the funds to supply a fidget box to each of the 42 classrooms at the school. This resource will allow the students to self-regulate their behavior allowing them to remain in the classroom where they can learn.
Two $500 grants for each state and the District of Columbia are available each year for classroom teachers in grades K-12 and must be endorsed by a local DAR chapter.
Graduates
Harding University: Eric Traughber of Kernersville received a bachelor of arts in Spanish and mathematics; Kathryn Klein of Banner Elk received a bachelor of arts in elementary education
The University of Alabama: William Campbell of Kernersville, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Elizabeth Ciener of Winston-Salem, Bachelor of Science; Tamara Clark of High Point, Bachelor of Science; Emily Dickey of Winston-Salem, Bachelor of Science in education; Brynn Frasher of Clemmons, Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences; Tameron Russ of Banner Elk, Bachelor of Science in athletic training
The University of Scranton, Winston-Salem: Ashley Castillo, master of accountancy
University of Maryland Global Campus, Winston-Salem: Javon Davis, master of science in cybersecurity technology
University of New Hampshire, Mocksville: Kailey Parker, B.A. degree in anthropology
University of North Georgia, Winston-Salem: Holden Armstrong, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts—strategic and security studies
Honors
Berry College, dean’s list, Anna Anderson of Winston Salem; Sarah Vann of Banner Elk
Harding University, dean’s list: Eric Traughber of Kernersville; Katy Klein of Banner Elk
Piedmont University, dean’s scholar (perfect 4.0 GPA), Matthew Wilhelm of Yadkinville.
University of Minnesota Crookston, chancellor’s list, CJ Sobolewski of Clemmons; Kate Bunner of Winston-Salem
University of Utah, spring 2021 dean’s list: Will Ambler of Banner Elk, Alayna Arnholt of Boone, Ruthie Dalby of Winston-Salem, AJ Fernando of High Point, Alex Stewart of Kernersville
Scholarships
The Park Scholarships program at N.C. State has named 40 students to its Class of 2025 — the 26th class of Park Scholars.
Local students include: David Richard Sieg, son of Richard and Amanda Sieg of Winston-Salem, and Helen Ruth Watson, daughter of Charles and Shelly Watson Winston-Salem.
Sieg is a senior at Mount Tabor High School and Watson is a senior at Salem Academy.
The four-year scholarship is valued at $116,000 for in-state students and $208,000 for out-of-state students, including tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, travel and personal expenses.
It also offers grants to fund professional and personal enrichment experiences, early course registration and a guaranteed invitation to join the University Scholars Program or University Honors Program.
Butler + Burke, a full-service accounting firm based in Winston-Salem, has awarded the Dalton L. McMichael Scholarship for Excellence to Denise Simmons of Stoneville. The annual $1,000 scholarship is available to high school seniors at Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan.
During her time at McMichael High School, Simmons was a member of the Phoenix STEM Academy and will be graduating with STEM honors. She was also a member of National Honors Society, Student of Promise, Beta Club, Technology Student Association, was secretary of Students Against Destructive Decisions, served as a student ambassador and was a volunteer at UNC Rockingham Hospital. This fall, Simmons will begin college at Elon University, where she plans to pursue a BSBA in entrepreneurship.
This was the 17th year of the Butler + Burke McMichael Scholarship, which was established as a way to assist deserving teens in reaching their educational goals.
Butler + Burke is located at 100 Club Oaks Court, Suite A.
The Goodnight Scholars Program at N.C. State has announced the recipients of the Goodnight Scholarship, valued at $21,000 per year for up to four years ($84,000) for traditional students and three years ($63,000) for transfer students. Both cohorts receive access to a comprehensive student development program that includes weekly programming, exclusive travel opportunities and enrichment grant funding.
A local recipient of this scholarship is Jessie Urbina who will graduate from Forsyth Technical Community College with an associate’s degree in science. Urbina plans to major in mechanical engineering.
