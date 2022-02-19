Community Milestones

The Daniel Brooks community was developed in 1942 and was the oldest property in the HPHA portfolio. A video on the history of Daniel Brooks can be viewed at tinyurl.com/HPHADanielBrooks and is part of HPHA’s efforts to solicit historical information about the former Daniel Brooks Homes community in its early years.

Laurel Street is the master developer of Legacy Ridge. Demolition of the 246 existing units is complete.

Construction on the new buildings is expected to start in summer 2022. Legacy Ridge is expected to be complete by 2024.

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville is now a community partner with Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.

All Junior Girl Scouts are invited to come and explore the garden between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 19 and complete requirements towards earning the flower and gardener badges.

Scouts can also participate in activities to earn the custom Ciener Botanical Garden Patch.

Admission is $7 per person for Scouts and their chaperones.

Advance registration is required.