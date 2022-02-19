Community Milestones

Activities
High Point University once again welcomed Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence, to campus to guide and coach HPU students on Feb. 13 and 14. Wozniak took part in numerous campus-wide presentations and micro sessions. Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics, led a special session titled Leading with Life Skills: A Q&A with Wozniak. Wozniak also mentored students throughout campus, participating in a Q&A with game design students, a micro session with a software engineering class, and a brainstorming session for HPU Minds, the group that has been building a headset to read brainwaves.
Wozniak guided students through troubleshooting while performing tests on their high-tech device. He also suggested other projects that the team can work on.
Gaming design students were part of a session with Wozniak where they asked his advice for bringing their own ideas to life and navigating technology in an ever-changing world.
HPU students also enjoyed another visit from a global leader who is part of the Access to Innovators program this week. Former Chick-fil-A Vice President for Talent Dee Ann Turner, HPU’s Talent Acquisition Expert in Residence, visited campus on Feb. 16.
Announcements
The City of High Point Public Services department will host a same-day hiring event from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center at 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230 in High Point, N.C. 27262 at Oak Hollow Mall.
Open positions include motor equipment operators, sanitation equipment operators, water sewer technicians and more. Qualified applicants could receive a same-day offer.
Registration is encouraged and can be completed online at www.highpointnc.gov/PublicServiceJobs.
* * * *
The Housing Authority of the City of High Point and Laurel Street have announced that construction is expected to begin by summer 2022 on Legacy Ridge, a new 100-unit affordable housing community taking shape at the site of the former Daniel Brooks Homes.
Legacy Ridge will provide quality, affordable housing consisting of 32 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units targeted to family households at or below 60% AMI with 28 units designated as project based rental assistance units. The community will include a central green space with outdoor seating, playground, picnic shelter and a community building featuring leasing office, an exercise room, multi-purpose room and computer center.
The Daniel Brooks community was developed in 1942 and was the oldest property in the HPHA portfolio. A video on the history of Daniel Brooks can be viewed at tinyurl.com/HPHADanielBrooks and is part of HPHA’s efforts to solicit historical information about the former Daniel Brooks Homes community in its early years.
Laurel Street is the master developer of Legacy Ridge. Demolition of the 246 existing units is complete.
Construction on the new buildings is expected to start in summer 2022. Legacy Ridge is expected to be complete by 2024.
* * * *
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville is now a community partner with Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.
All Junior Girl Scouts are invited to come and explore the garden between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 19 and complete requirements towards earning the flower and gardener badges.
Scouts can also participate in activities to earn the custom Ciener Botanical Garden Patch.
Admission is $7 per person for Scouts and their chaperones.
Advance registration is required.
Call 336-996-7888 or email kristin@pjcbg.org.
Fundraisers
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina’s 2022 Kentucky Derby Classic is set for May 7 at Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield.
The co-chairwomen for this event are Leslie Marus and Christina Buchanan.
The afternoon will include live auctions, raffles, inspiring stories from local wish families and more.
For information, visit www.kentuckyderbyclassic.org.
Honors
Emerson College, dean’s list, Wilkesboro: Kelsey Marlett
Millikin University, dean’s list, Lexington: Emma West
Radford University, dean’s list: Corinth McMillan of Germanton; Marissa Murdock and Nora Mills, both of Winston-Salem; Emmie Maurer of Mount Airy
Rockford University, distinguished scholar, High Point: Jacob Rogers
* * * *
Wake Forest University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester
Advance: William Bozeman, William Merrifield, David Morton, Luke Morton, Kendall Obando-Sanchez, Peyton Pesavento
Blowing Rock: Harper Shanly
Boonville: Jarrett Hall
Clemmons: Leanna Bernish, Celeste Childs, Kelsie Conner, Jacob Kathman, Alexander Marshall, Jasmine Marshall, Samantha Martin, Molly Olson, Yaser Salamah, Addison Schmidt, Joshua Sicignano, Lillian Sutton
Cumming: Anna Halloran
Denton: Frances Riggs
Duluth: June Woo Park
High Point: Gaelen Criswell, Monica Hernandez, Yunah Kim, Grace Loftin, Ikeer Mancera-Ortiz, Luke Swift, Mary Wheatley
Kernersville: Sadie Austin, Olivia Blake, Maria Chavez Espinoza, James Li, Michael Moerk, Caroline Montgomery, Kathryn Paulsen, Anna Rorrer, Tiffany Tzintzun
King: Olivia Snow
Lewisville: Anna Lammel Knebl, Marcos Lammel Knebl, Martina Lammel Knebl, Madeline Pollock, Evan Souza, Madison Stafford, Siddarth Subramanian, Cooper Sullivan
Lexington: Sarah Hoover, William Inabinett, Robert Langefeld, Amarah Owens, Bryanna Richards, Kennedy Rogers, Ethan Rummage, Katelyn Stone
Linwood: Conner Milstead,Lowgap: Katherine Parsons
Mount Airy: John Billos, Ashton Lawson,Pfafftown: Hannah Bullock, Kyla Lewis, Daniel Myers, Eric Ross, Griffin Smith
Pilot Mountain: Samuel Collins
Rural Hall: Madelyn Stopyra, Thomas Taylor
Sugar Grove: Gabriel Ficklin
Thomasville: Virginia Blair, Courtney Moore, Katelyn Pipes, Jack Wooten, Katherine Wooten
Tobaccoville: Ryley Payne
Walkertown: Erica Vazquez
Winston-Salem: Jazmin Aguilar, Ariel Aizpurua, Jonathan Alexander, Yareth Alonso-Camarillo, Farah Alsakhita, Isaac Anthony, Zachary Atala, Hazik Azam, Mary Bell, Leah Bonsall, Jayden Brown, Sierra Browning, Alexis Camaur, Natalia Casas, Danyi Chen, Nicolas Chen, Sydnie Cockerham, Madelyn Cohen, Henry Cooper, Mark Cordell, Ian Davis-Huie, Kennedy Dean, Brianna Denny, George Dong, Jolie Dumay, Kevin Dunn, Alyssa Eaton, Emercyn Ellis, Georgia Evans, Lydia Evans, Zachary Facioni, Sophia Faircloth, Spencer Faircloth, Garrett Fisch, Alexander Friedel, Emma Gauthier, Rachel Gauthier, Aiden Giles, Lillian Giles, Daniela Gonzalez, Esteban Gonzalez-Prudente, Xinyue Guan, Gregory Gutch, Sijing Ha, Leilani Herrera, Eleanor Howland, Sophia Iltis, Tianyu Jiang, George Joyner, Abigail Kneisel, Brady Kunz, Charlotte Lassiter, Aimee Lents, Muzi Li, Ruohan Li, Tianyi Li, Qingyue Lin, Margaret Linker, Katherine Liontis, Yining Liu, Audrey MacDonald, Elena Marsh, Ahmani Marshall, Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos, Leah Messenkopf, Yustina Michael, Lane Miller, Leslie Morales-Noyola, Phuc Ngo, Sarah Nicholls, Hope Nitsche, Charity Osbourne, Amanda Peake, Tatum Pike, Mariam Raja, Alondra Ramirez, Sophia Reyes, Sarah Rice, Camryn Robertson, Lisette Victoria San Pedro, Fawaz Shahid, Omar Shaltout, Cyril Sheptak, David Sinclair, Stephen Sokolosky, Sophia Spangler, Matthew Sparacio, Jacqueline Sparnicht, Robert Stratta, Kainat Tariq, Anesia Taylor, Kelly Templeton, Muyao Teng, Alexandra Valaoras, Ismael Valdez, Rocio Vazquez-Toro, Saritha Venkataram, Rachel Vondohlen, Camryn Walker, Di Wang, Wenxin Wei, Maya Whitaker, Nancy White, Blake Whiteheart, Una Wilson, India Wood, Mackenzie Wood, Mark Yamane, Qihan Yao, Claire Younger, Amy Zinnia, Christopher Widger, Roscoe Bell, Joseph Curran, Mia De Jong, Raniery Mendes, Samuel Shafer, Elena Singer-Freeman, Mustafa Topaloglu, Haorui Zhang
Yadkinville: Jacob Brendle, Henry Laxton
For information, visit https://registrar.wfu.edu/deans-list-recipients/.
