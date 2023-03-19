Activities

Zuri Rose Sweatt, daughter of James and Ulysesa Sweatt and a senior at West Forsyth High School, was among 12 young ladies who recently participated in a Miss Jabberwock Pageant.

She was presented by the Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, on March 5 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

The pageant is an annual event for high school senior girls that provides cultural and educational experiences while allowing the opportunity to raise funds for college scholarships.

Announcements

In celebration of National Poetry Month in April, WSW will offer “Poetry of Witness” by North Carolina poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green from 10 a.m. to noon April 15 by Zoom.

The first African American and third woman to be appointed as the North Carolina Poet Laureate, Green teaches documentary poetry at Duke University Center for Documentary Studies and was appointed as the 2021 Frank B. Hanes Writer in Residence at UNC-Chapel Hill.

On April 29, “Memoir: Bringing Past Worlds to Life” will be presented by Julia Ridley Smith from 10 a.m. to noon by Zoom. The workshop will address how to give readers a rich sense of places that have played important roles in their lives. It will include writing exercises to help participants see those places with fresh eyes and describe them in vivid language.

Smith teaches creative writing at UNC-Chapel Hill. She is the author of a memoir, “The Sum of Trifles,” and her short stories and essays have appeared in numerous literary journals.

To register, visit www.wswriters.org/workshops-and-seminars. The cost for each workshop is $20 for WSW members and $35 for non-members.

* * * *

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library Meeting Room, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.

Jason Breslin will present, “Growing Your Own Food: Native Edibles and Their Role in Ecological Design.” Breslin will share his experience with growing native edibles. He is an owner of Edible Landscaping Nursery, a small farm and nursery in Stokes County that focuses on growing food and educating communities. He sells produce, plants and poultry at the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro. Breslin has a background in horticulture, sustainability, and anthropology—including the ways that North and South American people interacted with their food and landscape. He has been farming and homesteading for 10 years and designing and installing edible landscapes—from vegetable and pollinator gardens to backyard orchards and food forests.

* * * *

Wake Forest University’s Center for Research, Engagement and Collaboration in African American Life will present the symposium, “Of Hearth & Table: Culture, Cultivation & Food Access in Black Communities,” from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. March 24 in Farrell Hall (Broyhill Auditorium).

To conclude the symposium, Jessica B. Harris, American culinary historian, college professor and author of “High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America,” will participate in a keynote discussion with culinary artist Gabrielle Eitienne. The event will be held in Porter Byrum Welcome Center at 6 p.m.

Harris, a James Beard Foundation award winner, is considered one of the ranking authorities on the food of the African Diaspora. She is the author, editor or translator of 18 books, including 12 cookbooks.

Eitienne uses rural and Black diasporic culture to tell elaborate stories around the table and can be seen on the Netflix documentary series “High on the Hog.”

The symposium will feature a series of panels that will facilitate much-needed dialogue about the various ways food connects with Black communities, highlighting the complexity, languages, struggles and ingenious creativity found in African American culinary traditions. Winston-Salem chef Stephanie Tyson and Durham chef Ricky Moore, who have both been recognized by the James Beard Foundation, will also speak during the event. A list of all panel discussions, topics and times can be found at https://recaal.wfu.edu/about/of-hearth-and-table/.

Awards

The Hickory Council, Boy Scouts of America will hold its annual Distinguished Citizen Award event on April 27 to recognize Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University, who has shown to personify the spirit of Scouting.

Community leaders, family and friends will gather in person to celebrate this recognition of Robinson, who has served the Triad and surrounding communities through leadership and service. Most significantly, his impact has been felt in the realm of higher education, but he has also made significant contributions as a philanthropist, supporter of nonprofits and international relations.

Also, this year’s event will highlight the 2023 launch of Old Hickory Council’s Scoutreach program. Scoutreach is a concentrated effort to provide Scouting programs to youth in need. A kickoff activity was recently held with the first community partner, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on Reynolds Park Road.

Honors

Bates College, dean’s list: Rebecca Anderson of Boone

Baylor University, dean’s list: Abby Morris of Lewisville, MaryLynn Flowers of Winston-Salem

Seton Hall University, dean’s list: Caroline Schipke of Clemmons

Thiel College, dean’s list: Lindsey Durboraw of Thomasville