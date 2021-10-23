Community Milestones

As a senior at Concord High School, Black was recognized as the school's DAR Good Citizen. She was selected Miss North Carolina in 1980 and received the Grand Talent Award at the Miss America Pageant. She is a graduate of Davidson College and Duke University School of Law.

Ward has served as president of both the North Carolina Bar Association and the North Carolina Advocates for Justice. While president of the bar, she instituted a program called “4 All” that allows North Carolinians the opportunity to call and talk to a lawyer at no charge for one day. In the 14 years since its inception, more than 100,00 citizens have talked to a North Carolina lawyer for free.

Established in 1890, the DAR is a nonpolitical women's service organization with the mission of promoting education, historic preservation and patriotism. For information, visit dar.org.

Fundraisers

EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, recently hosted the company’s third virtual EGGER Runs event. At the company’s new plant in Lexington, employees raised $2,000 – an increase of $500 from the last EGGER Runs event in April – to benefit the United Way of Davidson County. Two dozen Lexington employees, many accompanied by their families, took advantage of the fall weather and embarked on the run, logging more than 260 total miles.