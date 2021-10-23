Community Milestones

Announcements
For the fifth year, the High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center will partner for a Día de los Muertos event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
The event is a hands-on learning experience and celebration of the Day of the Dead with altars, kids activities and an honoring of the loved ones that have passed away, a Latin American tradition brought to the High Point community by Latin High Point families.
Activities will include paper mask making, face painting and a family-friendly movie. The event is free and open to the public.
There will also be a Halloween themed craft in Little Red Schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, creating lollipop spiders and ghosts out of lollipops.
The Day of the Dead altars will be on display in the museum Oct. 30-Nov. 6. The altars are the most prominent feature in the celebration because they show the souls the way home.
Awards
The Joseph Kerner Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Janet Ward Black, principal owner of Ward Black Law in Greensboro, with the DAR Women in American History award at a recent meeting. This national award is a way to recognize women who have made a difference in their communities and beyond.
As a senior at Concord High School, Black was recognized as the school's DAR Good Citizen. She was selected Miss North Carolina in 1980 and received the Grand Talent Award at the Miss America Pageant. She is a graduate of Davidson College and Duke University School of Law.
Ward has served as president of both the North Carolina Bar Association and the North Carolina Advocates for Justice. While president of the bar, she instituted a program called “4 All” that allows North Carolinians the opportunity to call and talk to a lawyer at no charge for one day. In the 14 years since its inception, more than 100,00 citizens have talked to a North Carolina lawyer for free.
Established in 1890, the DAR is a nonpolitical women's service organization with the mission of promoting education, historic preservation and patriotism. For information, visit dar.org.
Fundraisers
EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, recently hosted the company’s third virtual EGGER Runs event. At the company’s new plant in Lexington, employees raised $2,000 – an increase of $500 from the last EGGER Runs event in April – to benefit the United Way of Davidson County. Two dozen Lexington employees, many accompanied by their families, took advantage of the fall weather and embarked on the run, logging more than 260 total miles.
EGGER presented the check to the United Way which will help support education, health and financial resources for local residents. The funds will also go toward creating more equitable and inclusive communities.
More than 550 EGGER employees at plants across Europe and South America participated in their own EGGER Runs events, logging almost 4,000 miles in total and raising more than $37,000. Each plant will donate their proceeds to charities within their local communities.
Graduates
Georgia Institute of Technology: Julia Dills of Thomasville, Master of Science in analytics; Joshua Sparks of Bermuda Run, Master of Science in analytics
Honors
Biola University, dean's list, Boone: Hope Langston.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Lauren Maltzahn.
University of Maryland Global Campus, dean's list: Trent Hatcher of Mount Airy, Donna McQuoid of Winston-Salem, Chelsea Nieves of Kernersville, Austin Smoot of Lexington, Taylor Wilhelm of Yadkinville.
William Peace University, honors lists: Brittany Carpenter of Lexington, dean's scholar; Ashlynn Charles of High Point and Nicolas Shelton of Stokesdale, dean's list with distinction; Luke Deeter of Clemmons, Donald Leahy of Kernersville and MacKenzie Russell of Sparta, dean's list.
* * * *
More than 550 cadets, active duty and veteran students now wear The Citadel class ring.
The Class of 2022 marched across Summerall Field, directly into Summerall Chapel, where the rings were presented on Friday, Oct. 1.
Local cadets who received their rings include: Aidan Brady of Clemmons, Jonathan Florian of Winston Salem and Aaron Reynolds of Stoneville.
One of the very first acts the cadets performed after receiving their rings was to salute The Citadel War Memorial - marching by in rows of four - as they left the chapel.
