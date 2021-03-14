Community Milestones

Honors

University of North Georgia cadets have earned honors for their academic and military training accomplishments, some as Distinguished Military Graduates and some as Distinguished Military Students.

Holden Armstrong of Winston-Salem has been named a Distinguished Military Student.

UNG’s DMS list was determined by Col. Joshua Wright, UNG’s professor of military science. To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class, and the upper third of UNG’s Order of Merit List.

Scholarships

Three members of First Waughtown Baptist Church’s Teens of Purpose College/Career Preparatory Ministry were among 12 scholarship recipients in the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Social Action Committee Oratorical Contest held Feb. 28.

The teens won a total of $3,700 in the COVID-19-safe presentation set in Thomasville.

Kabari Walker, a junior at East Forsyth High, received the $1,500 Ebony Alpha Ebony Scholarship.

Aniyah Pope, a senior at Parkland High, received the $1,000 James H. Bloomfield Scholarship and the $400 Delta Sigma Theta Video Innovation Award.