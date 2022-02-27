Community Milestones

“We’re happy to welcome International Director Snider to our community,” said Barbara Thompson, district governor. “We look forward to sharing our impact in the community and the lives we’ve touched through service.

Lions in Central North Carolina and all-around North Carolina conduct a variety of projects and events, including school age and adult vision and hearing screenings, hunger drives, diabetes awareness and education, environment clean up and aid to children with childhood cancer.

For information or to get involved with a Lions Club, contact Thompson at lionbthompson@outlook.com or visit nclions31o.org.

* * * *

The City of High Point will hold virtual public meetings at 10 a.m. March 4 and at 6:30 p.m. March 8 and March 10 to gather information for the city’s Annual Action Plan for Fiscal year 2022, which covers the period July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.

The meetings will be used to solicit the views and comments of individuals and organizations concerning the needs in the community.