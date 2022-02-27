Community Milestones

Achievers
The 2022 J. Elwood Roberts/Mars Hill University Choral Festival returned to the campus of Mars Hill University on Feb. 19. The festival choir was conducted by conductor and composer Rollo A. Dilworth and it featured 194 high school singers from 68 high schools across North Carolina.
Local participants included:
Atkins: Leah Albertson, Emelia Dollbaum, Jeffrey Gibson
East Forsyth: Regina Eastimable, Regan Rhymes
East Wilkes: Austin Blackburn, Major Bryant, James Cook, Lily Gambill, Eli Powell, Logan Wilmoth
Forbush: Emily Campbell, Jacob Campbell, Sophia Luper
Glenn: Kailee Sexton
Lexington Senior: Mey Casados, Hanniah Luna, Isael Maldonado Zamudio
North Davidson: Skyenne Perrell, Hannah Williamson
North Surry: Raegan Amos, Kaitlin Culbertson, Colby Mitchell, Mady Simmons
North Wilkes: Corban Pruitt, Isaiah Rutherford
R.J. Reynolds: Catherine Kim, Mallory Morton
Reagan: Evan Orndorff
Starmount: Alli Pardue, Andre Powell
Surry Central: Kaylyn Pozo, Olivia Smith
Watauga: Brianna Anderson, Aubry Spaulding, Elias Topper, Jacob Tripp
West Forsyth: Tatiyana Lancaster, Nicholas Peterson-Paugh, Ben Radspinner, Jordan Speece, Jonathan York
West Wilkes: Kylie Brindle, Emily Holman, Skye Pereira
Wilkes Central: Sherrlin Cardozo, Nick Hall, Rebecca Langston, Ian Mathis, Sophie Pontzer, LilyKate Young
The choral festival began in 1949 and had been held every year since, until COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2021 festival. Organizers made changes to the festival format, including switching from a two-day to a one-day format, limiting attendance at the closing concert to participants and their families, and requiring masks be worn by all participants and guests.
Activities
High Point University students connected with employers at the Career and Internship Expo on Feb. 16 to land full-time positions and internships. It marked the first time HPU has hosted the Career and Internship Expo in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, which serves as a real-world learning lab for students.
Students brought tailored resumes and dressed professionally to network with prospective employers. HPU’s Office of Career and Professional Development organized the event to connect undergraduate and graduate students.
The more than 50 companies in attendance included national, regional and local organizations such as Coca-Cola Consolidated, Northwestern Mutual, Novant Health, Volvo and Kontoor Brands, which owns brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Rock and Republic, and more.
HPU hosts two Career and Internship Expos each academic year, as well as additional career fairs focused on specific majors, and dozens of professional development events throughout the year.
Announcements
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont has opened registration has opened for its 2022 summer camp sessions. Early bird pricing on programs runs through Feb. 28.
Girl Scout camp programs are located at Camp Ginger Cascades in Lenoir, Camp Pisgah in Brevard and Keyauwee Program Center in Sophia. Each camp provides unique adventures for campers, along with traditional camp activities like swimming, boating, crafts and campfires.
Summer camp opportunities are open to all girls in first through 12th-grades and it is not required to be a current Girl Scout to attend and have an amazing summer at camp.
The full camp brochure can be found at www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/camp/summer-camp-opportunities.html.
For information, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.
* * * *
Flying South, the annual literary competition sponsored by Winston-Salem Writers, is accepting entries in fiction, nonfiction and poetry March 1-May 31.
An estimated $2,000 in prizes will be awarded. Best in Category winners will be published and will receive $500 each. One of the three winners will receive the Winston-Salem Writers’ President’s Favorite award and will win an additional $500. All entries will be considered for publication.
For complete rules and submission details, visit www.wswriters.org/flying-south. Winners will be announced on or around July 1.
* * * *
Lions club members from central North Carolina will welcome International Director Allen Snider of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization.
Snider, from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada, will address the Lions during their District 31-O Annual Convention March 11-12 at the Greensboro High Point Marriott.
“We’re happy to welcome International Director Snider to our community,” said Barbara Thompson, district governor. “We look forward to sharing our impact in the community and the lives we’ve touched through service.
Lions in Central North Carolina and all-around North Carolina conduct a variety of projects and events, including school age and adult vision and hearing screenings, hunger drives, diabetes awareness and education, environment clean up and aid to children with childhood cancer.
For information or to get involved with a Lions Club, contact Thompson at lionbthompson@outlook.com or visit nclions31o.org.
* * * *
The City of High Point will hold virtual public meetings at 10 a.m. March 4 and at 6:30 p.m. March 8 and March 10 to gather information for the city’s Annual Action Plan for Fiscal year 2022, which covers the period July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
The meetings will be used to solicit the views and comments of individuals and organizations concerning the needs in the community.
The city anticipates, based on last fiscal year’s allocation, that it may receive an estimated Community Development Block Grant entitlement award in the amount of $940,000 and an estimated HOME entitlement grant in the amount of $545,000 for FY 2022. In preparing its CDBG application, the city intends to afford citizens, local agencies and interested parties the opportunity to become involved in the planning process.
All interested citizens are encouraged to attend these public meetings, and they will be given the opportunity to present comments.
To participate, visit www.HighPointNC.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting.
Public comments can also be submitted by calling 336-883-3349 and leaving a message, emailing publiccomment@highpointnc. gov or by sending written comments to Thanena Wilson, City of High Point, 211 S. Hamilton St., Room 312, High Point, NC 27260 or fax at 336-883-3355.
* * * *
The second annual Winston Under 40 Golf Tournament is set for April 25 at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive in Bermuda Run.
The tournament benefits Winston Under 40’s programming for professional and career development as well as their 2022 community partner.
The cost is $500 per foursome.
For information, call 336-728-9200.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/yck5zpak.
Grants
Smart Start of Forsyth County will launch the Parent Coalition for Adverse Childhood Experiences thanks to new grant funding from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust.
The Kate B. Reynolds: Implementing Strategies to Prevent and Mitigate Adverse Childhood Experiences Grant will be used to inform the families that Smart Start of Forsyth County serves about what ACEs look like, how it negatively affects children, how parents who have experienced ACEs in their childhood can implement better practices for parenting behaviors and more.
With the $343,248 that will be awarded over the next three years, SSFC plans on creating a Parent Intervention Coalition that will conduct sessions about how ACESs is significantly associated with parenting stress, childhood traumatic events, maltreatment and witnessing family violence; exposure to parental incarceration, substance abuse, living in unsafe neighborhoods, in poverty or financial hardship.
SSFC is a public/private partnership corporation that ensures that children, birth to 5 years of age, are prepared for school and life. Reggie McCaskill is the chairman of the board of directors.
Honors
Adelphi University, dean’s list, Winston-Salem: Mary Connors
Cedarville University, dean’s honor list: Kaelan Everhart of Lexington, Caroline Roth and Ashleigh Stout, both of Winston-Salem
College of Charleston, president’s list, Calvin Biesecker of High Point; dean’s list, Jason Mack of Lewisville, Amira Williams of Winston-Salem, Anna Baker of Lewisville
University of Mississippi, chancellor’s honor roll, Staten Debruhl of Winston-Salem; dean’s honor roll, Greensboro, Sanna Amanda Trolle
Scholarships
Three Surry Community College students, dually enrolled in local high schools, are finalists for Park Scholarships from N.C. State. These students are Nancy García Villa and Weatherly Reeves, both of North Surry High, and Nydia Cabrera Cabrera of Surry Early College High.
