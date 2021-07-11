Community Milestones

Announcements
Sixth & Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant at 209 6th St. in Winston-Salem will host a brunch event from noon to 3 p.m. July 18.
The event centerpiece is chef Belinda Smith-Sullivan’s recent cookbook, “Let’s Brunch,” that will provide Sixth and Vine chef Ebony Warfield with plenty of options for a special menu for diners. Smith-Sullivan, who has been busy establishing a residence in Winston-Salem during the pandemic, will be on hand to sign copies of “Let’s Brunch,” and visit with diners. Popular local chef, Michael Spencer, will be stepping outside his usual persona to provide music under the Sixth and Vine gazebo.
No reservations are required. Guests may order from either the special ”Let’s Brunch Cookbook” menu for the day or the regular menu; there are no tickets or fees.
For information, email belinda@chefbelinda.com.
Graduates
University of Utah, Boone: Becca Ryan, Bachelor of Arts, international studies
Grants
The Black Philanthropy Initiative has announced $68,000 in grants awarded through its Equity in Education grants program.
The spring 2021 grant cycle focused on BPI’s goal of advancing equity in education so that Black students and graduates can gain access, advance and have the support needed to thrive. BPI prioritized Black-led organizations, public schools with a high population of Black students and organizations and programs that invest directly in predominately Black schools and/or neighborhoods.
Grants were awarded to:
Action4Equity: $10,000 to support a wellness initiative for adolescent boys of color
Authoring Action: $10,000 to support an intensive arts and education-based program for teens
Carter G. Woodson School: $10,000 to support a male mentoring program for students in grades 6-12
Crosby Scholars Community Partnership: $10,000 to introduce Black male students to various medical career pathways
Hoops4L.Y.F.E.: $10,000 for a summer enrichment program focused on students of color
Neighborhood’s Hands: $10,000 to support additional staff and learning materials for two learning centers
Quality Education Academy: $8,000 to support a STEM-focused mentor program focused on students of color
BPI’s grants are possible thanks to the collective pooling of resources from Forsyth County community members. So far in 2021, BPI has provided $75,000 in grants to local programs and initiatives, investing nearly 90% of those funds into Black-led organizations supporting the local Black community.
BPI currently offers two grant programs: Impact Grants and Advancing Equity in Education Grants (also a focus area of The Winston-Salem Foundation). BPI is accepting video applications for its Impact Grants program. To learn more about these grant programs and to find ways to contribute to this work, visit bpiws.org.
Honors
Joshua McCown of Germanton was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. McCown was initiated at UNCG.
* * * *
Emerson College, dean’s list: Wren Livesay of Sugar Grove
Hollins University, dean’s list: Claudia Holman of Boone; Kaley Wood of Kernersville
Scholarships
To help college students learn more about the field of public health social workers from practitioners, the North Carolina Public Health Association-Social Work Section, a nonprofit, created a conference scholarship for a social work student. The opportunity enables students to further explore the ﬁeld with an immersion opportunity and learn from current social work professionals. The students also are equipped with contacts for more rapid employment after graduation.
Social workers named the program after local community leader, Michael L. Clements, who spent most of his career in public health and social work before his last position with Winston-Salem Foundation where he served for six years as vice president of community relations before retiring.
Now, the group strives to endow the scholarship in partnership with the Shallow Ford Foundation to ensure an annual and everlasting opportunity for social work students.
Students interested in learning more or applying can visit https://ncpha.memberclicks.net/social-work. Those wanting to support Clements and/or the mentoring opportunity for social work students, can contribute to the endowment online at www.sff.gives/socialwork or by check to: Shallow Ford Foundation, marking Social Work in the memo line, and mailed to PO Box 567, Clemmons, NC 27012.
* * * *
Two Winston-Salem State University students were awarded scholarships from the Shallow Ford Foundation (formerly the Clemmons Community Foundation).
Daphne Henry, a rising senior, received the Charles and Robin Paul Scholarship Award. This award, offered for the first time this year, is made possible by Charles and Robin Paul. They are active members of the Chris Paul Family Foundation and Robin serves on the board of the Shallow Ford Foundation. This $2,000 scholarship is awarded to an adult student from Forsyth County who is returning to higher education to work toward a degree and a promising career.
Henry has held full-time and part-time weekend jobs while working toward her degree. In addition, she has volunteered with the Forsyth Guardian ad Litem program, advocating for children in the foster care system.
Shamonni Graham, a rising freshman, received the Reynolda Rotary Clarence “Big House” Gaines College Assistance Program.
This program honors the life and legacy of Coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines Sr. He led the Winston-Salem State University Rams basketball program for 47 years, compiling an 828-447 record, eight CIAA titles, the 1967 Division II NCAA Championship title, eighteen 20-win seasons, and an induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The program seeks to provide financial assistance to an alum of Cook Elementary School in Winston-Salem who is a graduating high school senior or equivalent or high school graduate who is seeking to return to school.
Graham will attend WSSU to pursue her interest in social work. She was active with the Junior Civitan Club and Drill Team while at Oak Grove High School. She was also a Cook Literacy Model School Volunteer, organizing school supplies for elementary school students.
The Shallow Ford Foundation, formerly the Clemmons Community Foundation, facilitates these and other scholarship opportunities for local philanthropists. For information on the scholarship programs, visit shallowfordfoundation.org.
* * * *
The GFCPSunday Book Club of Winston-Salem presented its Scales-Eversley $1,000 scholarship to Kristin McGeachy, a senior at Reagan High School who has committed to attend N.C. A&T where she will major in criminal justice.
The scholarship commemorates the memory and contributions of Manderline Scales, noted educator and mentor, and Carlton A.G. Everesley, influential pastor and activist.
Established in 2008, the book club members have a dedication to literature and education. Award recipients must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, demonstrate a passion for reading, personal achievements and community involvement. In addition, the applicant must submit an essay on a book that has been of significant impact in his/her life and plan to attend an HBCU.
Email scaleseversley@gmail.com for information about the scholarship.
