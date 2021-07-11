Community Milestones

This program honors the life and legacy of Coach Clarence “Big House” Gaines Sr. He led the Winston-Salem State University Rams basketball program for 47 years, compiling an 828-447 record, eight CIAA titles, the 1967 Division II NCAA Championship title, eighteen 20-win seasons, and an induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The program seeks to provide financial assistance to an alum of Cook Elementary School in Winston-Salem who is a graduating high school senior or equivalent or high school graduate who is seeking to return to school.

Graham will attend WSSU to pursue her interest in social work. She was active with the Junior Civitan Club and Drill Team while at Oak Grove High School. She was also a Cook Literacy Model School Volunteer, organizing school supplies for elementary school students.

The Shallow Ford Foundation, formerly the Clemmons Community Foundation, facilitates these and other scholarship opportunities for local philanthropists. For information on the scholarship programs, visit shallowfordfoundation.org.

* * * *

The GFCPSunday Book Club of Winston-Salem presented its Scales-Eversley $1,000 scholarship to Kristin McGeachy, a senior at Reagan High School who has committed to attend N.C. A&T where she will major in criminal justice.