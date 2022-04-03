Community Milestones

Achievers

An alumnus of the School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts has received the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant.

Steven Banks of Winston-Salem is one of only five musicians selected from throughout the nation to receive the $25,000 grant and the first saxophonist ever to have been named a recipient. He and the other honorees were announced at a ceremony held at WQXR classical radio’s Jerome L. Greene Performance Space New York City. A recording of the event is available online at tinyurl.com/4ec952xd.

Banks is assistant professor of saxophone at Ithaca College and previously served on faculty at the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory.

In additional accomplishments for the School of Music, two high school students have been selected to participate in the National Youth Orchestra this summer, including a concert at Carnegie Hall and European tour, and another has been selected for NYO2, for younger musicians. The free NYO programs recognize outstanding young musicians from across the U.S. chosen through a comprehensive audition process by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute.

Greensboro’s Elijah Barclift, 17, horn, a student of Maria Serkin, and Winston-Salem’s Gavin Hardy, 16, bass, a student of Paul Sharpe, have been selected for NYO-USA. Durham’s Simon Vazquez-Carr, 15, bass, also a student of Paul Sharpe, has been selected for NYO2.

Activities

Westchester Country Day School students made an impact on four charitable organizations by collecting thousands of dollars in loose change during the school’s Change for Change coin drive.

Change for Change is an annual project that inspires students in grades pre-K through twelfth grades to collect loose change for the purpose of making a positive impact within service-minded organizations. Students collected and counted change throughout the past month, and the total was announced during an assembly on March 22.

Westchester students collected more than 4,000 quarters, 4,500 dimes, 2,800 nickels and 10,000 pennies along with many dollar bills for a total of $4,720.50 raised. The school rounded up to commit $4,800, making this a record total for the Change for Change project.

The organizations receiving this year’s donations were selected by students and are the Epilepsy Alliance, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Best Friends Animal Society and Ocean Conservancy. Representatives from the organizations attended the assembly or shared video messages to accept the donations and share gratitude with the students.

The project began in February when students researched causes and wrote nominations on behalf of the organizations they wanted to support. Eight groups of students were selected to speak on behalf of their nomination, and a school-wide vote determined four finalists to receive the proceeds. Throughout the month as change was collected, students competed to see which grade levels could bring in the most change.

Change for Change is an annual project of Westchester’s C.A.R.E.S. Crews program, which pairs younger and older students together multiple times a year on projects that show compassion, awareness, responsibility, empathy and service to others. The project raises awareness for organizations doing important work in the local community and throughout the world and provides a practical connection between service and critical skills in public speaking, math, social studies, and language arts while encouraging students from different grade levels to work together.

* * * *

Bob Ryan, renowned Boston Globe sports columnist and High Point University’s Sports Reporter in Residence, coached and worked with several groups of students in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication on March 24.

HPU student Danny Shay, a junior sports media major from Long Island, N.Y., interviewed Ryan on the university’s Access to Innovators Podcast. Ryan also taught an advanced sports reporting class and participated in a sports commentary discussion with two students during a live student-run newscast.

Shay has worked with Ryan several times during Ryan’s visits to HPU. Last fall, Shay gave Ryan a tour of the newly opened Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, the new home for the HPU men’s and women’s basketball teams.

* * * *

The Junior League of High Point recently hosted a Crock-Pot cooking class for participants of the High Point YWCA’s Adolescent Parenting Program. The event included a tutorial on healthy eating led by Amy Robinson, a nurse and the current executive vice president of the league. Her talk focused on the elements of the MyPlate Model, as well as discussed making smart food choices on a budget. Participants from the YWCA were taught how to use a slow cooker to provide nutritious and hearty meals for their families.

Each participant received a brand new eight-quart programmable Crock-Pot, a Junior League of High Point cookbook and all the ingredients necessary to make their own white chicken chili at home. The appliances provided at this event were funded by a grant from the Greater High Point Food Alliance.

This class is a signature JLHP project that for the past five years has helped to educate and empower women in the High Point community. The next class will be held at the Salvation Army Center of Hope in April, with another session in May.

Announcements

The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum has announced a grand opening day of April 30 at 10 a.m. The children’s museum will open doors to children and families to explore 75,000 square feet of hands-on exciting exhibits and programming for all ages. Memberships are available to purchase.

Tickets for opening day will go on sale April 5. Tickets and memberships can be purchased online at www.qubeinchildrensmuseum.org or by calling 336-888-7529.

Following the grand opening weekend, the museum will be open Tuesdays through Sundays. For information, visit www.qubeinchildrensmuseum.org.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers will host a seminar from 10 a.m. to noon April 23 on how to write a 10-minute play, led by local playwrights Nathan Ross Freeman and Grace Ellis.

Participants will learn how to write and structure a 10-minute play. Freeman will also discuss how to secure rights to your work as you become a published and produced playwright.

This seminar will take place at Authoring Action, 646 W. 6th St. in Winston-Salem. Cost is your choice of donation to Authoring Action.

To register, email David Ratcliffe at deratcliffe@gmail.com.

* * * *

Winston-Salem Writers is bringing back two of their January workshop instructors for two more workshops via Zoom. These workshops are $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Participation for each workshop is limited to the first 40 registrants.

On May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, Rebecca McClanahan will lead “Art-I-Facts: Shaping the Raw Material of Family History.” This multi-genre workshop will provide tools for shaping the raw material (letters, photos, etc.) of family history into engaging and artful texts. McClanahan writes essays, poems and memoir and teaches in the MFA programs at Queens University and Rainier Writing Workshop.

On May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon, Whitney Scharer will lead “Making the Transition from Writer to Author.” This workshop is perfect for those ready to send their work to an agent and want to know more about preparing a manuscript, querying agents, working with an agent versus working with an editor, and what to do after the book deal and publication.

For information, email programs@wswriters.org. Visit wswriters.org to join or renew membership.

Graduates

Baylor University, Walkertown: Yoo Jin Choe, doctor of education in learning and organizational change

Honors

Alayna Patel of High Point and Kristen Johnson of Winston-Salem were recently initiatedw into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Patel was initiated at The University of Tampa; Johnson at N.C. State.

