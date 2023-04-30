Announcements

The public is invited to an organ concert at 3 p.m. May 7 to celebrate the dedication of the Organcraft organ installed in early 2020 at First Moravian Church, 304 S. Elam Ave. in Greensboro.

The concert, featuring organist Susan Bates, adjunct music faculty member at Wake Forest University, features works by Bach, Margaret Sandresky, James Bates and other Moravian-related composers.

The dedication was originally scheduled for May 2020 but was repeatedly postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bates served as a consultant to First Moravian during its search for a new instrument to replace its aging organ. She was educated at Salem College and Yale University and has served as organist at Home Moravian Church and Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem and West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro. At Wake Forest University, she teaches organ and harpsichord.

Körner’s Folly announces a celebration of National Historic Preservation Month in May with a special event, People Saving Places: Preservation Tours & Ribbon Cutting, in collaboration with the Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission, Preservation Forsyth and the Kernersville Historic Preservation Society.

The event will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. May 12 at Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville and will focus on the story of how the whimsical 22-room structure was saved from demolition for the education and enjoyment of future generations. Guided tours will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the restoration process and will offer an opportunity to chat with representatives from local historic preservation organizations.

Tours will culminate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently restored Summer Kitchen.

This project corrected structural issues in the room’s foundation and returned the room to its appearance around 1910, including the original color scheme chosen by the home’s architect and designer Jule Körner. The ceremony will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited – advance registration is recommended.

Adult registration is $20; Child registration is $6. Registration is available online at https://kornersfolly.org/events/people-saving-places/. All proceeds from the event will support future restoration work at Körner’s Folly.

Davidson County Extension Master Gardeners Volunteer Association will offer the free event, Art In The Garden, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at 301 E. Center St. in Lexington.

The beauty of their demonstration gardens will provide a backdrop for artists who will be creating paintings, sculpture and trellises. Performing artists from Shared Radiance will be singing and dancing throughout the gardens.

Students, including home-schoolers, their teachers and 4-H members, will be painting two murals that will have homes at both the Agricultural Center campus and Lexington’s Cancer Services building.

Children will be painting clay pots and planting flowers in them.

Extension Master Gardener Volunteer docents will be positioned throughout the gardens and near the raised bed vegetable garden at the rear of the building to discuss landscaping, trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals and vegetables.

Also, Dana Holliday will be drawing a portrait of Tom Tussey of Backyard Retreat at the Arts Davidson County headquarters, 202 N. Main St.

For information, call 336-242-2091.

The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association’s 17th Garden Tour is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and from 1 to 5 p.m. June 4 in the Midway/Wallburg area.

The cost is $20 for both days. Children who are attending school—through high school—may attend for free.

Ticket pre-sales begin May 1 through individual master gardener volunteers as well at The Backyard Retreat, 106 S. Main St., Lexington; Cupcake Cuties, 8363 N. N.C. 109, Wallburg; and Wallburg Mulch, Sand and Gravel, 8490 N. N.C. 109, Winston-Salem. Cash or check only. Online tickets through Eventbrite will carry an extra $3.18 convenience charge and will end May 30 prior to the tour.

Tour day tickets will be sold and pre-sold; online tickets may be picked up at Heritage Oak Farms, 470 Gumtree Road in Winston-Salem.

For information, visit www.davidsoncountyfood.com/garden-tour.

Awards

Bryson Hicks of Lexington, an electrical systems technology student, was honored as Randolph Community College’s nominee for the Dallas Herring Achievement Award.

Hicks, who also earned RCC’s Retiree Scholarship, is enrolled in the electrical systems technology Program. His diverse resumé includes work in landscaping, construction, and lifeguarding—not to mention the 2021 Eagle Scout Award. The Uwharrie Charter Academy graduate is looking to work for an electrical company for several years, earning his electrical contractor license, and running his own electrical company.

RCC’s Academic and Curriculum awards also were announced.

The Academic Award is based on the highest GPA (Grade Point Average) in the degree and diploma program of study. Students must have been enrolled in two of the last four terms, have completed at least 40 credit hours in a degree program or 10 credit hours in a diploma program, and have a program GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The Curriculum Award goes to a student in each degree and diploma program who is both outstanding in their academic achievement and has potential for success in the particular field they have chosen. To be eligible, the students must have been enrolled in two of the last four terms, have completed at least 40 credit hours in a degree program or 10 credit hours in a diploma program, have a program GPA of 3.0 or higher, have demonstrated expertise in their field of study, and have participated in departmental, campus and community activities that promote the College.

Academic Award winners

Denton: Jacob S. Rudisill, Electrical Systems Technology-Diploma.

Lexington: Ashley S. LaPoint, Early Childhood Ed-Transfer: Birth-Kindergarten Licensure-Degree.

Thomasville: Heather Ellis, IT-Network & Cyber Security Specialist-Degree; Kyndall B. Robbins, Advertising and Graphic Design.

Winston-Salem: Taylor L. Freeman, Interior Design.

Curriculum Award winners

Lexington: Ashley S. LaPoint, Early Childhood Ed-Transfer: Birth-Kindergarten Licensure-Degree.

Thomasville: Wanda M. Pittman, Accounting and Finance-Diploma.