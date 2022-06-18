Community Milestones: Achievers, announcements and activities

Achievers

West Forsyth High School’s JROTC Leadership Team will compete in the 2022 U.S. Army JROTC Leadership Bowl Championship, set for June 19-23 on the campus of The Catholic University of America. The WFHS team includes Donovan Allen, Lyness Amsberry, Madison Boone and Daniel Castillo. The event is sponsored by the U.S. Army Cadet Command and is conducted by the College Options Foundation.

West Forsyth High School’s JROTC team earned top scores out of the 1,371 Army JROTC leadership teams that competed from around the world. The team is one of only 40 Army JROTC Leadership Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the final competition, which includes an all-expense paid trip to the championship event in Washington D.C.

During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds and the final competitions, cadets are tested on their knowledge of great leaders, leadership practices and skills, Army JROTC curriculum, as well as current events, citizenship and financial literacy. The financial literacy videos are sponsored by the USAA Educational Foundation and provided to all cadets. Questions from the videos were included in Levels I and II of the online competition.

Activities

The Rev. Timothy L. Auman, a Wake Forest University chaplain, was the winner of United Way’s “Driving Forward Together Car Giveaway."

Auman was one of the many supporters who made an undesignated gift of $100 or more to the United Way of Forsyth County’s 2021-22 Annual Campaign and was automatically entered into United Way’s “Driving Forward Together Car Giveaway.” Auman was randomly selected as the winner on June 3 to receive a car from any one of the participating local dealerships (car value up to $25,000).

Auman picked up his Subaru Crosstrek at Flow VW-Audi-Subaru on June 14.

Announcements

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt has announced the 48 members of her Parent Advisory Commission, drawn from 3,000 applicants who responded to her invitation earlier this year to apply for the new panel.

Those from the Piedmont-Triad region include: Treena Jackson, traditional public at-large; Dwayne Young, traditional public; Lillian Adams, traditional public; Jessica Hofstetter, public charter; Neely Turlington, private; and Dan Stephens, homeschool.

With six parents or guardians represented from each of the state’s eight educational regions, members will meet for the first time in September.

Membership for the commission includes parents who have students enrolled in traditional public schools, charter public schools, homeschool and private schools to ensure broad representation of all school choice options across the state and a wide range of feedback.

An agenda for the meetings will be made available tinyurl.com/4z2b8jwt.

Appointments

N.C. Congresswoman Kathy Manning announced the Sixth Congressional District appointees to the United States Service Academies, including the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.

Fifteen students from North Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District received appointments to the United States Service Academies, following their nominations by Congresswoman Manning.

The following local students have been appointed to the U.S. Service Academies:

United States Air Force Academy: Alexandra Mallison, Atkins Academic and Technology High School and William Price III, West Forsyth High School

United States Military Academy West Point: Nathan Jao, Forsyth Country Day School

United States Naval Academy: Wesley Matthews, Mount Tabor High School

United States Merchant Marine Academy: Theodore Williams, Bishop McGuiness Catholic High School

To request a military academy nomination from Congresswoman Manning’s office, visit https://manning.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

Awards

Each spring, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont recognizes exceptional volunteers during the organization’s annual meeting. This year, GSCP2P held their annual meeting April 30 at the Gastonia Conference Center in downtown Gastonia. As part of the program, volunteers were recognized for their dedication and service to the organization.

Sonia Hensel of Winston-Salem received the Appreciation Award. This award recognizes a registered Girl Scout adult who has delivered outstanding service to at least one geographic area or program delivery audience.

Hensel has been actively involved with Girl Scouts in Forsyth County for four years, serving on the leadership team for two troops and as the service unit outdoor specialist. She is known for her love of the outdoors - hiking trips, skiing trips, teaching girls and adults yoga, kayaking, paddle boarding and rock climbing. She is also a first aid and CPR instructor for the Red Cross.

To volunteer, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Donations

The Truliant Foundation had donated $25,000 to The Males Place mentorship program in Charlotte. The donation will help support their program for boys who are Black, ages 12 to 18, who are building life skills by developing and managing a community garden. The Males Place offers a holistic curriculum that incorporates educational, spiritual, agricultural, social, civic, recreational and cultural enrichment education opportunities.

The Males Place, a nonprofit organization that started in 1993, has 10 volunteer mentors who work with the 25 boys in the program throughout the year. Many of the boys in the program have grown up without fathers. The men who volunteer are critical to the mentoring success.

Graduates

Cedarville University, Winston-Salem, undergraduate degrees: Sean Beverly, management; Caroline Roth, nursing; Ashleigh Stout, linguistics

University of Alabama: Christopher Fryzel of Banner Elk, B.S. in computer science; Emiline Greer of Todd, M.A.; Bailey Hooten of Winston-Salem; B.S. in commerce and business administration, M.S.; Ryan Spicer of Statesville, B.A.

Grants

Greater Winston-Salem has announced a grant program intended to provide financial support to small businesses impacted by the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire that occurred starting on Jan. 31, 2022. Small businesses located within one mile of the plant, with 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, are eligible to apply for a Weaver Fire grant.

Because the fire prompted the evacuation of residences and businesses located within a one-mile radius of the Weaver plant, many businesses within the evacuation zone were required to close or suspend operations for three or more days. Businesses impacted by this incident are encouraged to apply for financial support through the Weaver Fire fund.

Grant details:

One to four employees: $1,500

Five to nine employees: $3,000

10 to 25 employees: $5,000

The Weaver Fire grant program is funded by the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. A total of $220,000 in funding is available. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis while funds are available.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2kfpnmee.

Honors

Cedarville University, dean's honor list: Sean Beverly, Caroline Roth and Ashleigh Stout, all of Winston-Salem; Jacob Durham of Statesville; Kaelan Everhart of Lexington

Cedarville University, dean's list: Lana Kaufman of Lexington

Kennesaw State University, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Chris Lucas

University of Wisconsin-Madison, dean's list, Winston-Salem: Ballard Huey

Scholarships

The State Employees Credit Union Foundation recently awarded 18 $500 scholarships to Surry Community College students.

Seven scholarship recipients are certified nursing assistant students. They are Samantha Lunsford of East Bend; Diana Hernandez of Hamptonville; Ellen Bryant, Kassidy Dollyhite, Ellie Niston and Bella Purcaru of Mount Airy; and Alexandra Flores-Ruiz of Yadkinville.

Three scholarship recipients are emergency medical technician students. They are Tabitha Nicholson of Dobson; Kristi Hogan of Lexington; and Elizabeth Penley of Statesville.

An additional eight scholarships were given to students in the truck driver training program. The recipients are Juan Negrete of Dobson; Isaac Midkiff of King; Terrell King and Autumn Pingree of Mount Airy; Austin Simpson of Pinnacle; Sherry Hawks of State Road; John White of Walnut Cove; and Matthew Martinez of Winston-Salem.

Fifty students were awarded scholarships by the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation College Scholarship Program during a ceremony that took place at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on the campus of Surry Community College in Dobson on May 18. These scholarships, over a four-year period, will be contributing $766,000 to the educational pursuits of the scholars.

Bedford Cannon, nephew of Edward M. Armfield and founding board member of the foundation, spoke on behalf of the foundation’s board of directors.

Mindy Oakley, executive director of the foundation, announced a special award in honor of Bedford Cannon as he retires from the board. The Bedford Cannon award is presented to the Armfield Scholar with the most outstanding scholarship application each year. It provides an additional $2,000 scholarship per academic year provided a 3.0 GPA is maintained.

Kailey Myers of the Surry Early College High School was announced as the winner of the inaugural Bedford Cannon Award.

The 2022-23 Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation College Scholars are as follows:

Elkin High School: Addison Blackwelder, Laura Couch, Emerson Gonzalez, Luis Hernandez-Matul, Daniel Islas, Thomas McComb, Kayla Nguyen and James Owings.

Millennium Charter Academy: Max Oakely.

Mount Airy High School: Paxton Reece, Jessica Sawyers, Amelia Radford, Devyn Joyce, Saverio Lennon and Kylie Hollingsworth.

East Surry High School: Haley Chilton, Rose Craven, Megan Hutchens, Alyssa Johnson, Hannan Johnston, Citlali Martinez-Arellano and Samuel Whitt. Whitt also received the John C. McKenzie Award, which is named in honor of a respected employee of Armfield, is awarded to the top-ranked scholarship applicant from East Surry High School and includes an additional $1,000 scholarship per academic year.

North Surry High School: Callie Allen, Raegan Amos, Maleigha Brintle, Nydia Cabrera Cabrera, Madalyn Edwards, Ronald Hudson, Isabella Jones, Colby Mitchell and Jacey Ward.

Surry Central High School: Austin Cave, Brady Edmonds, Jacob Edmonds, Mia McMillen, Katelyn Patterson, Sebastian Sanchez Aguilar, Kennedy Smith, Jaylyn Templeton and Dante Watson.

Surry Early College High School of Design: Britza Chavez-Arellano, Nancy Garcia Villa, Abigail Garza, Jennifer Hernandez, Peyton Jones, Jacob Mills, Kailey Myers, Chloe Snow and Jonathan Williams.

Surry Community College: Jordyn Coe.

