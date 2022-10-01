Community Milestones: Cameron Kent honored with Comedy Roast

Awards

The Rotary Club of Western Forsyth recently honored Cameron Kent with a Comedy Roast and the Truliant Volunteer of the Year Award.

On Sept. 21, Mistress of Ceremonies Lanie Pope with comedians Jimmie Walker, Alonzo Bodden, Ronnie Bullard and Dan Levin along with actress Dianne Paukstelis and WXII co-workers Ty Collins and Wanda Starke roasted former WXII anchor and current novelist Cameron Kent to benefit the Samaritan Ministries and other nonprofits in the area.

The speakers shared funny stories about Kent and each other. Comedian Alonzo Bodden, winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing had Kent laughing so hard that Kent could hardly talk. The evening also included a video of Kent enjoying all his bucket list activities in retirement and ended with a video voiced by his former co-anchor Wanda Starke interviewing Kent’s former co-workers Randy Hight, Jerry McBride and Lisa Fulk sharing stories about Kent’s dedication and commitment to excellence. The evening culminated with Atticus Simpson from Truliant Federal Credit Union presenting Kent with the Truliant Federal Credit Union Volunteer of the Year Award. Kent has helped more than 100 nonprofits in the community. This award recognized Kent’s volunteer activities.

The event was held at Benton Convention Center and was attended by 400 people. Rotary Club President Gene Blackwelder said, “We wanted to do a high-profile event to promote volunteerism and honor a wonderful volunteer in the community. This event generated money, television and social media visibility for Cameron Kent’s lifelong commitment to giving back to the community and showcased the Rotary Motto of Service above Self.”

Fundraisers

HOPE of Winston-Salem will host the fifth annual HOPE Classic fundraiser event Oct. 24 at the Forsyth Country Club, 3101 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem.

Golfers will begin checking in at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

HOPE of Winston-Salem procures, preps and delivers more than 1,000 meals to children and 3,000 pounds of food to parents each weekend. The goal is to bring healthy meals and produce directly to children/families in food desert in Winston-Salem when school is not in session. The funds stay local as the need is local—20.4% of children are food insecure in Forsyth County.

To register or become a sponsor, visit tinyurl.com/r9v98xmf or email info@hopews.org.

Additionally, the nonprofit will kickoff “A Weekend For HOPE” starting Oct. 21, with special members only events, dinner/music and raffles, including overnight packages from The Kimpton Cardinal and spa packages. There will also be special fitness classes on Oct. 22 to raise funds.

For information, call 336-750-7964.

* * * *

More than 200 people participated in The Pregnancy Network’s second annual Winston-Salem Walk for Life, held Sept. 24.

The event raised $48,249 — the funds needed to provide 40 women with The Pregnancy Network’s free services.

The event was held at Two Cities Church, and included tours of The Pregnancy Network’s Winston-Salem location, a Kids Zone and hot dog lunch.

The nonprofit provides free medical services to women, including STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests and limited ultrasounds. Last year, the organization’s registered nurses provided services to 1,107 women.

The Pregnancy Network will host the Triad Gala for Life on Oct. 21 at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro. Christina Bennett is the keynote speaker.

Graduates

Georgia State University, Winston-Salem: Natasha McClendon, doctor of philosophy degree in educational policy studies, with a concentration in social foundations of education, and a post master’s certificate in qualitative research in education.

Grants

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs approved a grant request by Veterans Bridge Home for $750,000 as one of 80 community-based organizations piloting programs to help prevent veteran suicide.

The VA selected only two North Carolina organizations to receive funding under the Staff Sergeant Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program, which was part of the Commander Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Improvement Act.

According to the VA, suicide numbers among veterans peaked in 2018 but were still more than 50% still higher than the rates for non-veteran adults.

Veterans Bridge Home’s community-based grant proposal followed these recommendations and includes provisions to augment staff in the Metrolina and Triad regions to integrate a suicide risk screening process into client interactions, improve responsiveness to veteran and family requests, strengthen links between community activities and VA healthcare and hire case managers for those deemed at highest risk for suicide.

Specifically, Veterans Bridge Home’s grant proposal centered on the 287,000 veterans living in the 21-county region in North Carolina’s Piedmont served by the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.

People having thoughts of suicide may contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 and then press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.