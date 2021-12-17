Community Milestones

Activities
Members of the Rotary Club of Furnitureland recently met at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to pack approximately 100 holiday goodie bags to be delivered to Mobile Meals of High Point’s recipients in the following week’s meal deliveries.
Furnitureland Rotary has partnered with Mobile Meals of High Point since 1971 when the club and Mobile Meals was started. For the past 50 years Furnitureland has contributed more than $544,000 to the Mobile Meals program.
This is the third year that Furnitureland Rotary has chosen to remember the recipients of Mobile Meals during the holiday season in this way. This year’s packing was managed by the club’s community service chairwoman, Erin Miller.
While at the Salvation Army, Furnitureland Rotarians also helped wrap presents that Salvation Army will be delivering for Santa to local High Point children.
* * * *
Nearly 1,000 community members gathered Dec. 10 at High Point University for the 50th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast and helped kick off the holiday season inside the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
HPU President Nido Qubein honored Murphy Osborne, who began the community prayer breakfast tradition 50 years ago. Back then, there were only a few people in attendance, and now it has grown to welcome thousands in the community.
Bishop Gregory Palmer, the episcopal leader of the Ohio West Area of the United Methodist Church, shared this year’s sermon, “Praying Our Way to Christmas.” He encouraged guests to better obey when praying by saying, “yes, God,” instead of asking for things you may not need.
Those in attendance enjoyed special music provided by the HPU Chapel Choir, Genesis Gospel Choir and the North Carolina Brass Band.
* * * *
Continuing their annual tradition of giving back, High Point University’s Board of Stewards raised $10,000 to purchase gifts for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.
Together, the students purchased toys, clothes and necessities for 100 children in the High Point community to receive on Christmas.
The board raised the funds through fall chapel offerings, as well as contributions from departments and organizations across campus.
* * * *
Several local schools received a special gift from High Point University freshmen, who collected more than 1,000 books for children this semester. HPU’s Stout School of Education Fellows delivered the books to children at the schools on Dec. 2.
Each year, new students are asked to share a favorite childhood book during HPU’s Welcome Week at the start of the fall semester. Books collected this semester were donated to three local schools — Montlieu Academy of Technology, Kirkman Park Elementary School and Fairview Elementary School.
This was the first time HPU’s newest education majors saw the local schools where they will complete their student-teaching experiences.
This is the sixth year new students have collected and delivered books to local schools.
Announcements
Winston-Salem Writers will hold three virtual workshops for writers on three successive Saturday mornings in January.
- Turning Fact into Fiction: Jan. 15. Whitney Scharer will examine historical novel writing, including research techniques, guidelines for writing and examples of successful projects.
- Mining Your Life Story for Memoir and Fiction: Jan. 22. Kris Spisak will enable participants to explore their memories and learn how to transform their experiences into fictionalized narratives.
- Word Painting - The Fine Art of Writing Descriptively: Jan. 27. Rebecca McClanahan will help writers of all genres to learn how to create “word pictures” that fully engage the reader and help shape effective literary works.
All workshops are from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. January workshops are free to members and $25 each for non-members. To register, email programs@wswriters.org and indicate which workshop(s) you will attend. Participation for each workshop will be limited to the first 40 registrants. Visit wswriters.org for complete information and to join or renew membership.
Awards
Sadie Flagg, a sophomore chemistry major at High Point University, was awarded the 2021-2022 George T. Barthalmus Award for her research proposal, “Surface functionalization of spun-cast nanoporous films of PMMA exhibiting high surface areas.” Flagg is one of only three North Carolina students awarded the honor this year.
The project is a continuation from her summer research under the direction and mentorship of Brian Augustine, professor and chair of the chemistry department. The award is provided by the State of North Carolina Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium.
Graduates
Emory & Henry College, Clemmons: Kaylee Beck, master's of occupational therapy
Grants
Jymon Clark, a fourth-year pharmacy student at High Point University, and Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, secured a $1,000 grant from the American Pharmacists Association Foundation that will benefit the community. The APhA Foundation Incentive Grant is only given to two Schools of Pharmacy nationally each year.
The grant supports their research project, “Providing Pneumococcal Vaccinations in a Community, Free Care Clinic: A Pharmacist and Student-Pharmacist Led Initiative.” With this grant, they will provide the pneumococcal vaccine to at-risk patients at the Community Clinic of High Point.
* * * *
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is one of 24 institutions to receive an infrastructure grant from St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants. The funding totals more than $1.1 million with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist receiving $49,999.
These one-year grants provide the selected institutions the staffing to open, coordinate and treat more children on clinical trials, making it possible for more children to access these trials close to home.
This series of grants brings the foundation’s funding total to more than $7 million awarded in 2021. Since 2005, St. Baldrick’s has awarded more than $312 million to support childhood cancer research.
Honors
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities during November 2021.
Local initiates included Bethany Bryan of Boone, Haley Flippin of Advance and Ashley Royster of Mooresville, all at Brevard College; Em Ambrosius of Winston-Salem, at Johns Hopkins University; and Allison Osterberg of Lexington, at University of Richmond.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
* * * *
On Dec. 8, Beta Theta Rho, Randolph Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, inducted new members into its Five Star chapter, and moved into its 23rd year. A ceremony was pre-recorded and sent to new members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montgomery Lee McGee of Thomasville was among those inducted.
* * * *
University of the Cumberlands, dean's list: Marijean Fleming of Thomasville, Micha Harris of King, Mohammad Khan of High Point, Makayla Marquis of Pilot Mountain
