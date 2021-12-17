Community Milestones

Activities

Members of the Rotary Club of Furnitureland recently met at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to pack approximately 100 holiday goodie bags to be delivered to Mobile Meals of High Point’s recipients in the following week’s meal deliveries.

Furnitureland Rotary has partnered with Mobile Meals of High Point since 1971 when the club and Mobile Meals was started. For the past 50 years Furnitureland has contributed more than $544,000 to the Mobile Meals program.

This is the third year that Furnitureland Rotary has chosen to remember the recipients of Mobile Meals during the holiday season in this way. This year’s packing was managed by the club’s community service chairwoman, Erin Miller.

While at the Salvation Army, Furnitureland Rotarians also helped wrap presents that Salvation Army will be delivering for Santa to local High Point children.

Nearly 1,000 community members gathered Dec. 10 at High Point University for the 50th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast and helped kick off the holiday season inside the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.