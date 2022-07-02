Community Milestones

Achievers

Elizabeth Powers, a rising high school senior at Calvary Day School, was recognized for recently completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program.

The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities — N.C. A&T and N.C. State.

Announcements

The Lewisville Historical Society invites the public to enjoy the free program, “All About Antique Toasters,” at 6 p.m. July 11 at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 7632 Warren Park Drive, Lewisville.

Historian and antique collector, Richard Gray Mock, will present a program and demonstration on his collection of antique toasters. Mock will trace toaster development from the open hearth kitchens of the 1700's to the modern toaster technology of today.

Light refreshments will be served.

For information, call 336-766-5842.

More than 900,000 North Carolina students rely on the meals and snacks served during the school year through the school breakfast, school lunch and afterschool meals programs. When school is out, summer nutrition programs provide free meals for children and adolescents ages 18 and younger.

To find free, local summer meals:

Text "Food" to 304-304 for information in English or “COMIDA” to 304-304 for information in Spanish.

Use the N.C. Site Finder Map, https://bit.ly/3MhnX1S.

Check local school district websites, social media or other communications.

Learn more at http://summermeals4nckids.org.

For summer 2022, meals need to be eaten on-site and children must be present to receive food. In addition to meals, N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs also provide fitness and fun through educational enrichment. To find out about local activities offered by Summer Nutrition Programs, search #NCSummerMeals on social media. Summer Nutrition mascot Ray F. Sun may visit a summer meals event in your community. The “F” in Ray’s name signifies the food, fitness and fun that take place throughout North Carolina as part of N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs. Follow @Ray4NCKids on social media to learn where Ray will be next.

N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs are administered by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, with federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Summer Nutrition Programs are typically located in economically distressed areas to serve the most food-insecure, vulnerable students. Meal sites may be located at schools, public housing centers, playgrounds, camps, parks, medical centers, faith-based facilities, libraries and other locations. Meals are served to eligible children at no cost. Registration and identification are not required.

Citizens and organizations interested in getting involved as sites, activity providers or volunteers should contact the NCDPI Summer Nutrition Programs Team at summernutritionprogram@dpi.nc.gov.

The six Rotary Clubs of Forsyth County announced the names of their new presidents who will lead their respective clubs starting with the new Rotary year on July 1, 2022. The new presidents are as follows:

Winston-Salem Club, Stephen Dragisic, http://rotaryclubofwinstonsalem.com/

Kernersville Club, Mark Peck, https://kernersvillerotary.org/

Reynolda Club, Shana Hurt, http://reynoldarotaryclub.org/

Stratford Club, Thomas Griffin and Ed Robbins, http://www.stratfordrotary.org/

Clemmons Club, Dr. Doug Gardner, https://rotaryclubofclemmons.com/

Western Forsyth, Gene Blackwelder, https://rotaryofwesternforsyth.com/

The Winston-Salem Club is one of the oldest clubs in North Carolina and spurred the creation of the other clubs in Forsyth County. The six clubs now have more than 500 active members who are working to make the community a better place to live through local projects such as supporting Flights of Honor for Veterans, providing school tutoring, Student of the Month programs, scholarships to colleges and summer camps and support for school for backpack programs in addition to many other projects.

All of the local clubs are part of Rotary International.

Awards

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine — North Carolina’s highest honor — has been awarded to Thomas David Neill of Winston-Salem. He received the award June 23 during a private ceremony at Reynolda House Museum of American Art.

Neill is a widely known for his longstanding business and civic leadership roles in the Winston-Salem area. Since 1983, he has served as president of Bob Neill, a company that owns two automobile dealerships. He also has investments in four additional local dealerships. All of the dealerships have been recognized by the automotive industry for their successful operations. Neill has been a member of the Mercedes-Benz National Dealer Council for more than six years.

His community leadership includes serving on the Forsyth Country Day School board, where he currently is honorary chair of the capital campaign. Neill is current board president of Reynolda House Museum of American Art and Greater Winston-Salem and is past board chairman of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Commission and The Winston-Salem Foundation.

Honors

Brookberry Farm hosted a dedication street naming ceremony in honor of Bill Pennington on June 27 at the Brookberry Farm Clubhouse. The Brookberry Farm owners were in attendance.

This was a small gathering to honor Pennington’s length of service to the farm and the Bowman Gray family. He is one of the original caretakers and started there in February of 1978.

Scholarships

First Waughtown Baptist Church recognized 11 high school and college graduates during its College Day service June 12. Each graduate received a congratulatory gift from the church in a drive-thru event June 16. The annual observance celebrated the academic achievements of the following scholars:

High school graduates:

Shamara Boston, daughter of Lisa Pugh and Broderick Boston, Carver High. Will attend Forsyth Technical Community College to study nursing.

Diamond Ann Brown, daughter of Valaria Brown, granddaughter of Jean Brown, niece of Ann Brown, The School for Creative Studies in Durham.

Isaiah Myers, son of Louise Myers, Parkland High. Accepted by four Triad institutions, he has opted to take a gap year to explore hands-on job opportunities.

Terrell Robinson Jr., son of The Rev. Brian and JoCelia Cager and Terrell Robinson Sr., Mount Tabor High. Will attend St. Augustine’s University.

Camian Shell Jr., son of Lanicia Carter, Winston-Salem Christian School. Plans to attend a four-year university in the fall.

Kabari Walker, son of the Rev. Carmenita Frazier, East Forsyth High. Will attend Morehouse College. He received the FWBC E. L. Grant Scholarship. The $1,500 award is named in memory of Pastor Emeritus Grant, the church’s fourth senior pastor.

Alasia Wilson, daughter of Christie Robinson and Sean Wilson, Parkland High. Will attend East Carolina University to study biology.

University graduates:

Na’Kiah Dillard, daughter of Lakena Dillard and Anthony Johnson, graduated from UNCG with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Devin Higgins, son of Ellis and Aretha Williams. Received his bachelor’s degree in information technology from UNC-Pembroke.

Kendra Ijames, daughter of Carolyn Ijames and the late Alan Ijames. Received a master’s degree in human resources development with a certificate in inclusion and diversity strategy from Villanova University.

Christian Martin, son of Dale Jr. and Tameca Martin. Received bachelor’s degree in fine arts in professional theatre (acting) from N.C. A&T and plans to pursue graduate study at the New York Film Academy.

Dennis W. Bishop, senior pastor of FWBC, delivered the morning message from 2 Chronicles 34:1-8, the Biblical account of Josiah’s 31-year reign in Judah that began when he was 8. Bishop reminded the graduates that Josiah did what was right in the sight of the Lord. He advised them that they should remember who they are, whose they are, where they come from, and those who helped them get where they are.

