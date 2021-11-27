Community Milestones

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Shakima Brown of Winston-Salem was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Brown was initiated at Oklahoma State University.

Scholarships

The US-Ireland Alliance has announced the 12 members of the George J. Mitchell Scholar Class of 2023 which includes Naoum Fares Marayati of Kernersville.

The scholarship program sends future American leaders to Ireland for a year of graduate study.

This year, 351 individuals applied for the 12 scholarships.