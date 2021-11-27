Community Milestones

Announcements
The Lexington Farmers Market at the Depot reopened for their special “Harvest Market” Nov. 20 at the renovated train depot on Railroad Street in Lexington, close to Southern Lunch Restaurant.
The second special market, called the “Holiday Market,” is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the same venue.
Farmers/food producers or artisan crafters interested in vending, should contact Market Manager Bobbi Pinto at bpotterpinto@gmail.com.
For information, call 336-287-6017.
* * * *
Ron Wanek, the founder and chairman of Ashley Furniture, commissioned and presented a special sculpture to honor the life and legacy of High Point University President Nido R. Qubein.
The bronze sculpture made in his likeness was unveiled at the grand opening of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center on Sept. 24.
The sculpture now resides in the lobby of the arena for guests to see as they enter.
Fundraisers
The 12th annual Stick it to Hunger Charity Lacrosse Classic will be held Dec. 4-5 at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road in Kernersville. Adult men and adult and high school women will play on Saturday, with high school boys playing on Sunday.
The annual event, which is organized and hosted by the Triad Blackhawks lacrosse club, receives donations of non-perishable food from each participant and donates all net revenues to local charities. The Blackhawks are teaming with The Salvation Army to collect food for distribution to local food banks.
This year’s Hunger Games features high school and adult teams and players from counties throughout the Triad and from Raleigh, Charlotte and Fayetteville. More than 20 teams and more than 400 players are expected to participate.
For the first time in event history, women will play in a scrimmage format on Saturday, with expanded women’s participation envisioned in future years.
Admission to the event is free for spectators, and members of the public are encouraged to drop by, make a food donation and enjoy a day of lacrosse action.
For information, visit www.triadblackhawks.com.
Honors
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 350 new initiates from 17 universities during October 2021.
Local students included: Emmett Peavy of Winston-Salem at Campbell University and High Point University students Kenan Althoff of Winston-Salem, Olivia Keider of Lewisville and Sarabeth Skeen of Lexington.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
* * * *
Shakima Brown of Winston-Salem was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Brown was initiated at Oklahoma State University.
Scholarships
The US-Ireland Alliance has announced the 12 members of the George J. Mitchell Scholar Class of 2023 which includes Naoum Fares Marayati of Kernersville.
The scholarship program sends future American leaders to Ireland for a year of graduate study.
This year, 351 individuals applied for the 12 scholarships.
Marayati is currently a medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He obtained his B.A. in psychology at Princeton, where he studied bilingual child development. Born in Aleppo, Syria, Fares’ family immigrated to the U.S. when he was in the 10th grade, just as the war was beginning. He is interested in pediatric healthcare, global health, and refugee resettlement, particularly early interventions that shift the ways displaced children and families navigate new geographies.
Fares will study global health at Trinity College Dublin.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.