Community Milestones

Activities
Piedmont Opera collected 60 pairs of new shoes for The Winston-Salem Salvation Army. Volunteers from Piedmont Opera, Forsyth Country Day School and Calvary Moravian Church donated the new shoes that ranged from Batman and Frozen to Paw Patrol and Nike.
The Cinderella Shoe Drive was one of many Piedmont Opera community service projects in conjunction with the company’s March production of Cinderella.
Piedmont Opera also worked with 41 donors and corporations for “Send Cinderella to School,” an effort to make opera accessible to underserved youth in the community. This project resulted in securing sponsorship for 41 schools in Forsyth and Guilford counties. For a $250 donation, sponsors supported a school (staff and students) to provide free access to all students and staff at that school. This project provided free, live-streamed access of Cinderella to nearly 1,000 students.
Piedmont Opera’s family-friendly virtual production of Cinderella is now available for viewing through Artarie, a new, Winton-Salem-based streaming service. Visit Artarie.com to purchase a $20 ticket to stream a recorded version.
Announcements
Wake Health's fifth annual Aging Re-imagined conference, set for 3 p.m. May 7, will be virtual this year.
Join local and national researchers, community leaders and policy experts as they respond to the topic of loneliness in older adult communities.
Register at go.wfu.edu/ari2021. For information, email dehege@wakehealth.edu.
Honors
The following people with local ties to the Triad were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
- East Carolina University students: Ethan Angell, Rachel Beauchamp, Sarah Browder, Tonya Cook, Mary Douglas, Sherona Frye, Brittany Gearren, Candace Jacobs, Olivia Warfel
- UNC-Charlotte students: Tabitha Baker, Stuart Gentry, Kimberly Hall, Charlotte Hill, Garrett Horne, Christopher Jeffords, Elizabeth O'Connell, Claire Patrick
- UNC-Wilmington students: Leah Bratton, Daniel Carlisle, Amanda Cashwell, Haley Hodge, Meghan Johnson, Brittany Lewis, Brian Libby, Lynda Matheny, Molly Smith, Christy Stilwell, Misty Utt
Grants
The Forsyth Humane Society has received a $40,000 grant from Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation.
Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, it has empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Additionally, it has helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets.
This year the society is celebrating 80 years of lifesaving service to pets in the community. In 2020, with the community’s help, it increased the save rate of shelter cats and dogs from 36% in 2017 to 75%.
For information, visit https://forsythhumane.org.
