Community Milestones

Activities

Piedmont Opera collected 60 pairs of new shoes for The Winston-Salem Salvation Army. Volunteers from Piedmont Opera, Forsyth Country Day School and Calvary Moravian Church donated the new shoes that ranged from Batman and Frozen to Paw Patrol and Nike.

The Cinderella Shoe Drive was one of many Piedmont Opera community service projects in conjunction with the company’s March production of Cinderella.

Piedmont Opera also worked with 41 donors and corporations for “Send Cinderella to School,” an effort to make opera accessible to underserved youth in the community. This project resulted in securing sponsorship for 41 schools in Forsyth and Guilford counties. For a $250 donation, sponsors supported a school (staff and students) to provide free access to all students and staff at that school. This project provided free, live-streamed access of Cinderella to nearly 1,000 students.

Piedmont Opera’s family-friendly virtual production of Cinderella is now available for viewing through Artarie, a new, Winton-Salem-based streaming service. Visit Artarie.com to purchase a $20 ticket to stream a recorded version.

Announcements