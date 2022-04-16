Community Milestones

Activities

The executive leadership of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team recently hosted a group of High Point University sport management students for a unique externship at the team’s headquarters, providing students the opportunity to connect with and learn from NBA leaders during the hustle and bustle of game day.

The externship, held April 7-8, gave students an insider’s look into how the staff of a professional NBA team works together to produce an experience that fans love while implementing values-based leadership throughout their organization. Students enjoyed working sessions and shadowing opportunities with a variety of departments, including ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, community relations, youth basketball, merchandising and operations.

“It was a surreal experience,” said sophomore Brandon Tuthill. “The biggest takeaway for me came from sitting down with Cynt Marshall and asking her what it takes to be an effective leader. Her advice helps in sport management but in life as well. I took a lot of notes from her, and I’m grateful for this experience.”

Marshall is the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and HPU’s sports executive in residence. She visits campus often to mentor students, and she hosts students at the Mavericks’ headquarters.

Announcements

Two Men and a Truck in Greensboro is holding its annual charity drive, Movers For Moms.

The business will donate $3 for every move they complete this month to the YWCA Greensboro Emergency Family Shelter, HOPE of Winston-Salem and the Christian Mission of Mooresville.

For information, call 336-612-3359 or visit https://twomenandatruck.com/movers/nc/greensboro.

* * * *

The North Carolina Aviation Museum’s Hall of Fame will honor 14 North Carolina Aviation pioneers at an induction ceremony and dinner at 5 p.m. April 30 at the NC Aviation Museum in Asheboro.

Among the 12 inductees are two astronauts, two pioneering female aviators, two individuals that established major airlines in the state, and three aviators that played important and historic roles in World War II. Two additional inductees, while not native to the state, made major contributions to aviation at Kitty Hawk

Those with local ties include: Major Thomas Wilson Ferebee (1918-2000) of Davie County and Thomas Henry Davis (1918-1999) and Zachary Smith Reynolds (1911-1932), both of Forsyth County. Also to inducted will be Piedmont Airlines (1948-1989). Founded by Thomas H. Davis in 1948 in Winston-Salem, Piedmont Airlines grew to become a major U.S. airline with sales exceeding 1 billion dollars with international destinations. Piedmont Airlines was named Airline of the Year in 1984 and was considered the pride of the South during this era.

This inaugural induction into the Hall of Fame will be attended by relatives and descendants of the honorees. Representatives of two historic women’ aviation organizations, the 99s Club and Women in Aviation, will participate in the ceremony. The widow of astronaut Michael J. Smith, Captain USN who lost his life in the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger, will accept the plaque on his behalf.

The evening will be emceed by Bill Walsh and will also host special guest speaker and aviation historian, Lieutenant Colonel Jason Williams, USAF.

Tickets for the ceremony and dinner are $50 and are available for purchase at www.NCAMHOF.com or by calling the North Carolina Aviation Museum at 336-625-0170.

* * * *

Fishin’ With Special Friends will offer a fishing event for special needs children and adults from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at High Point City Lake, 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown.

Picnic area number 7 has been reserved for this event. There will be prizes and a cookout for families and volunteers who are participating. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m.

Fishin’ With Special Friends, a national nonprofit organization now in High Point, has produced fishing events for special needs children and adults for more than 10 years. The nonprofit will supply rods, reels, pass, bait, bottled water and volunteers at this event.

For those who wish to attend, participate or volunteer, email max@fishinwithspecialfriends.org or call 910-538-0115.

For information, visit FishinWithSpecialFriends.org or pre-register at tinyurl.com/4kndr5fe.

* * * *

The Center for Creative Economy will host Shine, a creative showcase and celebration to honor its 10th anniversary, from 6 to 9 p.m. May 24 at The Ramkat, 170 W. 9th St. in Winston Salem.

Shine is a fundraising catalyst to support the challenge made by 12 donors last year. They donated $110,000 and CCE is working to match that amount. The funds will be used to support CCE programs, including the CCE Launch Fund for creative entrepreneurs, and provide sustainability for the future.

The festivities begin with a keynote address by creative entrepreneur Susan Jaffe, the current artistic director of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and the former dean of the School of Dance at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. A performance showcase will follow featuring Shine, a world premiere choreographed by Madalyn Bailey, and danced by UNCSA dance alumni.

A unique feature of the evening will be the photography showcase sponsored by Vivid Metal Prints. CCE has launched a photo contest, details at https://ccetriad.com/photog/, to draw images that capture the movement and spirit of its programs, kinetic, momentum and velocity. The winner in each category receives $100 and the opportunity to be showcased at the event. Vivid Metal Prints will create large scale photos using their signature metal process of the winning images which will be auctioned that night at Shine. Deadline for photo submission is April 25.

For information, visit www.ccetriad.com/shine.

Fellows

The North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission has selected 119 individuals for the 2022 class of the North Carolina Teaching Fellows.

Those named as fellows may attend any of the program’s eight partner institutions: Elon University, Fayetteville State University, N.C. A&T, N.C. State, Meredith College, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Pembroke.

Local fellows include: Jackson Busic, Vivian Mazza, Clemmons; Lyndon Cock, Davidson; Charlie Hernandez, Meredith Stroud, Dobson; Annah Smitherman, East Bend; Cierra Wagoner, Lexington; Madalyne Payne, Mount Airy; Kaci Denmark, Thomasville; Abigail Dodson, Walnut Cove; Nicole Cardona, Waxhaw; and James Britt, Elizabeth Hronek, Jania Mackey, Ebony Maldonado, all of Winston-Salem.

Honors

The following local students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

East Carolina University: Laura Becker, Hollie Bowers, Meredith Cox, Barbara Fitts, Stephanie Lee, Kenneth Michaud, Rylie Warren

Eastern Kentucky University: Jocelyn Pagel

Florida State University: Catherine Wondra of Winston-Salem

N.C. A&T: Maranda McBride, Treyvonne McClam, Deiadra Modlin

Northern Arizona University: Melanie Sullivan

UNC-Charlotte: Allayah Cherry, Nicole Gantz, Addie Herbert, Karen Ingram, Cassandra Johnson, Galen Miller, Roshna Ragunathan, Pilar Sarria, Bryaunna Wright

UNC-Wilmington: Grace Ligon, Chris Nault, Elizabeth Otto, Amanda Quesenberry, Stephen Sasser, Ashley Shackleton, Zachary Stutts

* * * *

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 578 new initiates from 25 universities during March 2022.

Local students included: Avery Browning of Winston-Salem, Campbell University; Victoria Huggins of Advance, Emory University; Kelly Pipes of North Wilkesboro and Devin Freeman of Kernersville, North Carolina Central University; and Owen McCormack of Advance, Presbyterian College.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Scholarships

Wake Forest students Landon Bradshaw from Lake City, S.C., and John Billos from Mount Airy have been named 2022 Barry M. Goldwater Scholars. The two are among 417 college students from across the U.S. to receive the award for the 2022-23 academic year.

Award winners are selected based on academic merit from a pool of more than 5,000 sophomores and juniors studying natural sciences, mathematics and engineering from 433 institutions.

This is the first time in history that Wake Forest has had consecutive years of multiple winners.

