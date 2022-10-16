Community Milestones

Achievers

Greensboro native Maurice Hull scored his second Masters-class victory in the Trans Am TA2 race Oct. 8 at Virginia International Raceway. Riding along were local partners Hanes Asphalt & Paving, based in Lexington, and Davis Roofing, based in Archdale (on the No. 5 car of co-driver Connor Zilisch).

Hull, owner with his wife Laura of High Point-based Silver Hare Racing, is a three-time Trans Am TA2 Masters class champion for drivers 60 and older. He’s 69.

Awards

Marvin Lewis Pleasants, prior Commandant of the Percy John Fulton Detachment #1075, Winston-Salem, was recently awarded the Spirit of Hope Award at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. It was presented to him by The Honorable Gilbert R. Cisneros, under secretary of defense, and April Langwell, director of communications, HQ, USMC.

The Spirit of Hope Award, established in 1977, is a United States military award presented by the Department of Defense. It was created based on the contributions of entertainer Bob Hope to members of the military and is annually awarded to individuals or organizations whose work benefits the quality of life of service members and their families.

In October, 1966 Lewis enlisted in the Navy, attended basic training, and then spent two years as a “scrub technician” at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital. In 1968, he was transferred to the 3rd Marines, Camp Pendleton, Calif., took FMF Corpsman training and deployed to Vietnam in 1969. He spent eight months as a Corpsman with the 3rd Marines in Quang Tri, and five months aboard the USS Sanctuary (AH 17), as a “Senior Corpsman Scrub Technician.” After Vietnam, he was transferred to the medical hospital in Camp Lejeune and subsequently released from active service with an Honorable Discharge in October, 1972. After his discharge, he completed his college education, and started his own marketing business.

Throughout his life, Lewis has diligently served in his community, church and various military organizations. In his church, he is a trustee, choir member and teaches Sunday school. He is a proud husband and father to his sons, daughter and grandchildren. Lewis has been an active member of the American Legion for 18 years and is a “Life member” of the VFW, AMVETS and the Marine Corps League. He has served multiple terms as commandant of his detachment, held the district vice-commandant position and various other positions within the Marine Corps League. Lewis’ true love is the MCL Mud Run and annual Toys for Tots program.

* * * *

First Bank has announced the winners of the “Out of This World Educator Awards.”

Local winners include Phillip Boyd, a food sciences teacher at R.J. Reynolds High School, and Curtis Doe, a tutor with Road Map to Success in Winston-Salem.

The bank honored educators and their guests on Oct. 6 for going “above and beyond to stimulate, drive and inspire student success in the Carolinas.”

As a Title 1 school, RJ Reynolds has many students who are food insecure. Boyd’s idea for improving supplies distribution increased the amount of food families received by approximately 40%, ensuring fewer students would report to school each day feeling hungry and distracted. Additionally, he helped arrange for the school pantry to provide toiletries to students in need.

Those who nominated Doe for the award said: “Educating is not just a job for Curtis Doe, but a part of who he is. He never misses an opportunity to make a difference in a student’s life—consistently volunteering to read to students or spending one‑on‑one time tutoring them in subjects like math.”

Announcements

Michael Schur, the television writer and producer who created the show “The Good Place” and co-created “Parks and Recreation,” will visit Wake Forest University Oct. 17.

The 7:30 p.m. event, “How to be Perfect: An Evening with Michael Schur,” is free and open to the public and will be held in Brendle Recital Hall inside Scales Fine Arts Center.

In a moderated conversation, Schur will discuss character, ethics, television shows, and his new book, “How to be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question.”

The event is presented by Wake Forest’s Program for Leadership and Character. Ann Phelps, program director, will moderate the discussion.

* * * *

Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville will hold Murder Mystery from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series.

The event offers participants the chance to solve a horrifying whodunit set in Victorian England. Perfect for a Halloween celebration, the evening will feature an opportunity to explore the twists and turns of the 22-room home built in 1880.

Each attendee will receive a detailed character history to allow guests to take on the role of noble lords and ladies with mysterious motivations. Guests are encouraged to dress the part. Körner’s Folly staff will act as hosts and help direct the action, which will take place among the historic home’s three floors.

The Prescott will provide guests a tasting menu of Victorian-inspired dishes with a modern autumnal twist. Seasonal varieties of wine and beer will be available for additional purchase (two drink tickets are included in ticket price).

Tickets are $50 per person, and include admission, two drink tickets and light hors d’oeuvres.

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/hh9mysa7.

Fundraisers

More than 200 guests attended The Denim Ball hosted by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation on Sept. 15 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park. The event surpassed its previous fundraising record, garnering $240,000 in support for continuing improvements at Moses and Bertha Cone’s former 3,500-acre estate.

The renovated exterior of Flat Top Manor served as the backdrop for the festivities hosted on the front lawn of the majestic circa-1901 home perched on a hill overlooking Bass Lake. The rehabilitation, completed late last year, included the replacement and restoration of columns, clapboard siding, woodwork, windows, balusters and more on the 23-room house.

For information, visit BRPFoundation.org/denimball22.

This year, the foundation is marking its 25th anniversary. Since its inception, the nonprofit has worked with the National Park Service and donors to invest in the preservation of Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, including successfully nominating the estate for the National Register of Historic Places.

Grants

The following nonprofit organizations received general operating support grants in summer 2022 from the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund in an effort to support their recovery from the financial impacts of COVID-19: $25,000, Boys & Girls Club of Eden; $25,000, Surry Medical Ministries Foundation.

* * * *

High Point University’s Stout School of Education is one of six universities in the nation and the only one in North Carolina to be awarded a Supporting Effective Educator Development grant. The nearly $10.4 million grant doubles the recent nearly $10 million grant awarded to HPU by the U.S. Department of Education to fund graduate programs for teachers and principals.

The SEED grant provides HPU with $10,390,282 to develop the capacity of current principals or central office leaders to transform schools. The grant is in addition to the recent Teacher Quality Partnership grant, which set the record for the largest competitive grant ever awarded to HPU, said Dr. Amy Holcombe, dean of the Stout School of Education. In total, the Stout School of Education will receive more than $20 million over the next five years.

HPU will use its SEED grant to fund an Executive Education Program for senior level leaders in 18 partner school districts, Holcombe said. The graduate-level programming can be used toward a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership.

The 18 partner school districts include: Alamance-Burlington, Asheboro City, Caswell County, Chapel Hill/Carrboro City, Chatham County, Davidson County, Davie County, Guilford County, Lexington City, Montgomery County, Mount Airy City, Randolph County, Rockingham County, Stokes County, Surry County, Thomasville City and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.