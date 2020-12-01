Cottagecore holidays: Decorations with a homespun vibe

Along with bread-baking and closet reorganizing, another nesting trend on the home front is "cottagecore" style.

"The cottagecore aesthetic swarmed the internet this year with its revival of traditional ideals and the glorification of a simple yet charming cottage lifestyle," says Amanda Brennan, trend expert for Tumblr.

Engagement on the social platform for cottagecore began spiking in early spring and hasn't abated, she reports.

Now it's flowing into the holiday season, she says, "with posts of farmhouse-inspired holiday decorations, homestyle seasonal recipes, warm winter décor, and knitting."

Etsy.com trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson agrees: "The nostalgia-inspired movement is all about bringing back pastoral aesthetics and activities."

Characterized by romantic, nature-oriented themes and homespun design elements, cottagecore started around the mid-2010s. But it's taken off this year as the pandemic kept people at home.

"It's no surprise that the trend's extending into the holidays," says Isom Johnson. "Shoppers are opting for décor that's reminiscent of a time that was filled with simpler pleasures in life, from baking to crafting."