Dr. Fox: Animals understand us more than we understand them

Dear Dr. Fox: Just wanted to thank you for sharing your article entitled "Animal Affection: A Spiritual Connection." As an empath, and someone who will never understand how people could kill an animal for "sport," your words resonated with me.
Though my dog would not be considered a wild animal, I had a very strong spiritual connection with her, and your article evoked a number of fond emotions for me. The last one was when I had to say goodbye to DeeDee on my birthday earlier this year. I honestly believe she held out just for that day. B.M., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Dear B.M.: I am glad that my brief essay resonated with you. Another reader wrote to me, complaining that I was anthropomorphizing animals and should stick to science and medicine. But subjective, emotional states of both the animal patient and the attending veterinarian are essential aspects of holistic healing, and often, of diagnostics, which can become intuitive with enough experience.
Years ago, I cited scientific studies that showed that the attitude of farm workers toward the animals under their care greatly influenced animals' health and productivity. Empathy is the key. But empathy may become impaired during the course of veterinary (and human) medical education, as other studies have documented: The patient becomes objectified and the empathy connection is broken. Sometimes this is a defense mechanism to distance oneself from another's suffering. I feel for those dedicated staff in our hospitals today dealing with COVID-19 patients, just as I do with those who work in animal shelters and must euthanize healthy animals because of a lack of resources, if not expertise, to rehabilitate them into adoptable animal companions.
In the final analysis, as I see it, our redemption, the recovery of our humanity and our ultimate well-being will come in large part through our renunciation of a culture and economy of harm. Such a liberating redemption is at the core of all the world's religions and secular humanism, when shorn of politics and human-centeredness. Reverential respect for all our nonhuman relations is long overdue.
Send email to animaldocfox@gmail.com or postal letter to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
