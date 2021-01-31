Dr. Fox: Animals understand us more than we understand them

Dear Dr. Fox: Just wanted to thank you for sharing your article entitled "Animal Affection: A Spiritual Connection." As an empath, and someone who will never understand how people could kill an animal for "sport," your words resonated with me.

Though my dog would not be considered a wild animal, I had a very strong spiritual connection with her, and your article evoked a number of fond emotions for me. The last one was when I had to say goodbye to DeeDee on my birthday earlier this year. I honestly believe she held out just for that day. B.M., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Dear B.M.: I am glad that my brief essay resonated with you. Another reader wrote to me, complaining that I was anthropomorphizing animals and should stick to science and medicine. But subjective, emotional states of both the animal patient and the attending veterinarian are essential aspects of holistic healing, and often, of diagnostics, which can become intuitive with enough experience.