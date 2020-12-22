A crumb cake that's worth digging into

I'm a sweets-for-breakfast guy.

When I have time, I make crumb cake, the old-school Jewish/German/New York kind with an avalanche of rocky shortbread crumbles on top. It's a totally reasonable thing to eat when you wake up that is also a cake.

I turn the volume up by amplifying the best part about the cake: the topping. I create boulder-sized crumbs, which are really what we all want.

And instead of a gentle perfume of spice, I pack the crumbs with spoonfuls of really good cinnamon that's been warmed in brown butter.

To balance all the intensity up top, I leave the cake batter relatively plain — a buttery yellow cake scented with vanilla.

The cake keeps for a week and it only gets better and better the further I get from the day I had to put in the work to bake it.