A great steak starts with a sangria marinade, chef says

Joey Campanaro is a die-hard skirt steak fan. The chef-owner of the Little Owl on a scenic West Village corner in New York favors it for its intense, meaty flavor. "It's not the heaviest of steaks, but it satisfies that crave," he said.

What makes this skirt steak recipe compelling is the sangria-styled marinade Camparano prepares. Studded with orange slices, the red wine mixture includes garlic and shallots that flavor the meat; the acidic wine and citrus also tenderize the beef, making the cut cook even faster.

Another ingredient with benefits is honey: Besides infusing the steak, it enhances the cooking. "It's the honey that accelerates the caramelization of the meat and gives it that excellent char," Campanaro said. The result is a tender but chewy steak that has the perfume of red wine with an underlying sweetness.

The marinated skirt steak is featured In Campanaro's new "Big Love Cooking: 75 Recipes for Satisfying, Shareable Comfort Food," with Theresa Gambacorta (Chronicle Books: $30). Though the book includes recipes for such destination dishes as the Little Owl pork chop, it is fundamentally a love letter to his Italian-American heritage.

The following recipe is adapted from "Big Love Cooking," by Joey Campanaro, with Theresa Gambacorta.