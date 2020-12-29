A great steak starts with a sangria marinade, chef says

Joey Campanaro is a die-hard skirt steak fan. The chef-owner of the Little Owl on a scenic West Village corner in New York favors it for its intense, meaty flavor. "It's not the heaviest of steaks, but it satisfies that crave," he said.
What makes this skirt steak recipe compelling is the sangria-styled marinade Camparano prepares. Studded with orange slices, the red wine mixture includes garlic and shallots that flavor the meat; the acidic wine and citrus also tenderize the beef, making the cut cook even faster.
Another ingredient with benefits is honey: Besides infusing the steak, it enhances the cooking. "It's the honey that accelerates the caramelization of the meat and gives it that excellent char," Campanaro said. The result is a tender but chewy steak that has the perfume of red wine with an underlying sweetness.
The marinated skirt steak is featured In Campanaro's new "Big Love Cooking: 75 Recipes for Satisfying, Shareable Comfort Food," with Theresa Gambacorta (Chronicle Books: $30). Though the book includes recipes for such destination dishes as the Little Owl pork chop, it is fundamentally a love letter to his Italian-American heritage.
The following recipe is adapted from "Big Love Cooking," by Joey Campanaro, with Theresa Gambacorta.
Sangria-Marinated Skirt Steak
Makes: 4 servings
2 cups fruity red wine, such as Spanish Rioja
¼ cup honey
1 orange, skin-on, sliced into thin wheels
1 shallot, thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, smashed
3 springs fresh thyme
¼ cup olive oil
1½ pounds skirt steak, fat and any sinew trimmed (See Note)
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons neutral oil
Flaky sea salt
1. In a non-reactive bowl or pot large enough to contain the marinade and the steak, combine the wine, honey, orange wheels, shallot, garlic, thyme, and olive oil. Place the steak in the marinade, cover tightly, and refrigerate for at least 6 hours and no more than 12 hours.
2. Remove the steak from the marinade and cut into it 6-to-8-inch lengths that will fit in the skillet. Season generously with salt and pepper on both sides. In a large cast-iron skillet over high heat, warm the neutral oil until it shimmers. Gently place the steak in the skillet and cook until the underside is browned — don't move it or touch it, just let it do its thing — about 2 minutes.
3. Flip and cook until the other side is browned, too, for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, depending on the thickness of the steak. Transfer to a plate and let rest for 7 to 10 minutes before slicing it, so the juices don't leak out.
4. Slice the steak against the grain and transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle the steak with Maldon sea salt flakes and additional pepper, if you like.
Note: If skirt steak is not available, flank or hangar steak may be substituted.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.