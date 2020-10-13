Buffalo chicken provides inspiration for stuffed sweet potatoes

I keep these weekly meals from boredom by swirling in some variety or inspirations from dining out. The classic idea of a loaded baked potato becomes dinner all by itself. Here sweet potatoes take the place of russets, and Buffalo chicken wings inspire the toppings. Think crispy chicken nuggets, blue cheese and hot sauce.

Loaded baked potatoes starred as dinner many nights when the kids had sporting events and tons of homework. Now I crave them for both comfort and indulgence. I like to swap sweet potatoes for russets, and plain yogurt for sour cream in a nod toward better eating.

I like the gluten-free chicken breast nuggets from Trader Joe's here. Popcorn shrimp tastes great here, too. Meatless options include frozen eggplant cutlets, frozen fried pickles or vegetable fries.