Buffalo chicken provides inspiration for stuffed sweet potatoes
The classic idea of a loaded baked potato becomes dinner all by itself. Here sweet potatoes take the place of russets, and Buffalo chicken wings inspire the toppings. Think crispy chicken nuggets, blue cheese and hot sauce.

 Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/TNS

I keep these weekly meals from boredom by swirling in some variety or inspirations from dining out. The classic idea of a loaded baked potato becomes dinner all by itself. Here sweet potatoes take the place of russets, and Buffalo chicken wings inspire the toppings. Think crispy chicken nuggets, blue cheese and hot sauce.

Loaded baked potatoes starred as dinner many nights when the kids had sporting events and tons of homework. Now I crave them for both comfort and indulgence. I like to swap sweet potatoes for russets, and plain yogurt for sour cream in a nod toward better eating.

I like the gluten-free chicken breast nuggets from Trader Joe's here. Popcorn shrimp tastes great here, too. Meatless options include frozen eggplant cutlets, frozen fried pickles or vegetable fries.

 

Baked Sweet Potatoes with Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese and Crispy Chicken

 

Makes 2 servings

2 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed clean, about 1½ pounds total

½ package (8 ounces) breaded chicken breast nuggets

¼ cup thick red hot sauce, such as Frank's

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese

3 to 4 tablespoons chunky blue cheese salad dressing (or sour cream or plain Greek yogurt)

1 or 2 small inner ribs celery, finely diced

2 or 3 tablespoons chopped chives or green onions

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. While the oven heats, pierce potatoes in several spots with the tip of a knife. Microwave potatoes on high (100% power), turning them over occasionally, until they are easily pierced with a knife, 10 to 12 minutes.

2. Put chicken nuggets in a single layer in a lightly oiled cast-iron skillet or baking pan. Place potatoes alongside nuggets. Bake, turning potatoes and nuggets once, until outsides are crisped, 12 to 13 minutes.

3. Put each potato on a serving plate. Cut an X in the center of the potato and then squeeze potato to open it out at the X. Fill each potato with half of the hot chicken, spoonsful of the hot sauce and blue cheese. Top with a dollop of the dressing, diced celery and chives. Serve.

Nutrition information for one serving: 722 calories, 41 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 86 mg cholesterol, 62 g carbohydrates, 14 g sugar, 27 g protein, 1,843 mg sodium, 9 g fiber.

