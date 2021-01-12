Chengdu chicken a less-fiery version of General Tso's chicken

Chengdu Chicken
Makes 3 to 4 servings
For the chicken:
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 large eggs
¼ cup cornstarch
½ teaspoon salt
Vegetable oil, for frying
For the sauce:
¼ cup minced sweet American pickles
3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
3 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice wine or dry sherry
1 tablespoon fish sauce
2 teaspoons hot bean paste
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 scallion, white and green parts, trimmed and minced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced ⅛-inch thick
1 small hot chili pepper, such as Thai or cayenne, seeded and minced
6 cilantro sprigs, for garnish
1. Mix the chicken, egg, cornstarch, salt and 1 tablespoon water in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
2. Heat a large wok over high heat. Add enough oil to come about 1½ inches up the sides of the wok, and heat it to 375 degrees.
3. In two batches, add chicken pieces to the oil, a few pieces at a time, and stir gently, keeping the pieces separate and cooking until the coating looks set but not browned, about 45 seconds. Using a wide wire-mesh skimmer, transfer the chicken to a colander to drain. Remove any bits of fried chicken or batter from the oil.
4. Return the chicken to the wok and deep-fry again until it is golden brown and crispy, about 2 minutes. Discard all but 2 tablespoons of oil from wok.
5. To begin sauce, mix the pickles, vinegar, sugar, soy sauce wine, fish sauce and hot bean paste in a small bowl. Dissolve the cornstarch in 1 tablespoon cold water in another small bowl. Set bowls aside.
6. Return wok with oil to high heat. Add scallion, garlic and chili, and stir-fry until the scallion wilts, about 15 seconds. Return chicken to wok and add pickle mixture. Stir-fry for 20 seconds. Add cornstarch mixture and stir-fry until the sauce thickens, about 10 seconds.
7. Garnish the chicken with cilantro, and serve immediately.
Recipe from "The Shun Lee Cookbook" by Michael Tong (William Morrow)