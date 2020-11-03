Chocolate chip cookies in sync with the times

It can be tough to maintain healthful eating habits in stressful times, when the snack you hanker for probably begins with "chocolate" and ends with "cookie."

Chef Nicole Burgess of Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Ca., offers some help through a recipe she developed those who may be working to shed so-called quarantine weight.

But these definitely don't taste like diet cookies.

"I originally made these 'healthy' chocolate chip cookies on accident at home," said Burgess, who decided to substitute almond flour on a day when she was out of regular flour. The almond-flour version, lower in carbohydrates and higher in healthy fats and fiber, was a pleasant surprise.

Comparing the new version with the original, they tasted the same to her, she said. "Personally, I love them. They're the same decadent cookie taste, but without the guilt. And now that so many people are struggling from gyms being closed, it's the perfect time to try what we call a 'diet cookie.' "