Former Westbend winemaker dies at age 61

Terry, a presence in any room at 6 feet 5 inches, was in his element behind the bar, talking beer and wine and joking with customers. “He had that big bear hug, and he would shake with those big hands,” Nikki Terry said. “He was always laughing. He was always happy.”

“Mark was a person that would do anything to help his family, friends and fellow man,” said Sid Proctor, who co-owns Weathervane Winery in Lexington with his wife, Miranda. “He was a pioneer in many aspects of the winemaking business. Mark and Lillian first started having food trucks and brewing beer at Westbend Winery. Other wineries have followed suit. Mark was also very helpful to us at Weathervane Winery, giving guidance and suggestions as we began our journey in the wine business.”

The Terrys sold Corks, Caps and Taps at the end of 2017. New owners Richard and Susan sold it last year to John and Kimberly Crain, who now run it as STEM Beverage & Supply.

Toward the end of his time at Corks, Caps and Taps, Terry also started working part time at the Beer Den at Lowes Foods on Robinhood Road, filling growlers and chatting enthusiastically about whatever new N.C. beer was on tap that week.