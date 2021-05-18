Former Westbend winemaker dies at age 61

Mark Terry, a longtime winemaker at Westbend Vineyards in Lewisville and a former co-owner of Corks, Caps and Taps in downtown Winston-Salem, died Friday. He was 61.
Terry died of a heart attack while working at a new vineyard outside Lexington.
Terry was born Feb. 5, 1960, in Greenport, N.Y.
He got into the winery business in 1985 at Hargrave Vineyard in Cutchogue, N.Y., the oldest vineyard on Long Island.
He first visited North Carolina vineyards when he had a job selling wine barrels. He moved to Lewisville to work at Westbend in 2004 and stayed until owner Lillian Kroustalis decided to close the winery and put it on the market in 2014.
During his tenure, Terry expanded the variety of wines that Westbend made. He also oversaw the opening of Westbend’s brewery in 2012 to broaden its appeal and customer base.
Kroustalis sold Westbend in 2015, and it continues to operate as Westbend Winery and Brewery under new owners Walt and Sonia Breathit.
In May 2014, Terry and his daughter Nikki Terry opened Corks, Caps and Taps on Fourth Street in Winston-Salem. The store was part bottle shop and part bar, and it sold both beer and wine, including leftover inventory from Terry’s time at Westbend.
Terry, a presence in any room at 6 feet 5 inches, was in his element behind the bar, talking beer and wine and joking with customers. “He had that big bear hug, and he would shake with those big hands,” Nikki Terry said. “He was always laughing. He was always happy.”
“Mark was a person that would do anything to help his family, friends and fellow man,” said Sid Proctor, who co-owns Weathervane Winery in Lexington with his wife, Miranda. “He was a pioneer in many aspects of the winemaking business. Mark and Lillian first started having food trucks and brewing beer at Westbend Winery. Other wineries have followed suit. Mark was also very helpful to us at Weathervane Winery, giving guidance and suggestions as we began our journey in the wine business.”
The Terrys sold Corks, Caps and Taps at the end of 2017. New owners Richard and Susan sold it last year to John and Kimberly Crain, who now run it as STEM Beverage & Supply.
Toward the end of his time at Corks, Caps and Taps, Terry also started working part time at the Beer Den at Lowes Foods on Robinhood Road, filling growlers and chatting enthusiastically about whatever new N.C. beer was on tap that week.
“He didn’t like to sit still,” Nikki Terry said. “He retired from Lowes in 2019, but later he would still go back and work. He would retire again, and then go back to work again.”
In later years, he started traveling in his motor home, and he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and NASCAR. He also was planning to build a home in Bryson City, where he had bought some property. “He loved Bryson City,” Nikki Terry said. “He told me that’s where he wanted his ashes scattered, overlooking the mountains.”
This year, he got back into the wine business with Neil Thomas and Kim Small, doing vineyard consulting in their as-yet-unnamed vineyard.
He was working there last week, tying young vines and pruning, when he had a sudden heart attack. “That’s where he passed away in the field,” Nikki Terry said. “He died doing what he loved.”
Terry had asked that he not have a funeral. Instead, friends and family plan to throw a party in his honor at a later date.
In addition, Nikki Terry said, Lowes Foods is planning a memorial party from 5 to 8 p.m. May 27 in the Beer Den at the Robinhood Road store.
The family said that those wishing to honor Terry’s memory can make a donation in his name to Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation.
