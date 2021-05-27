Free summer culinary program offered for teens

A Youth Culinary Arts Program is being offered this summer for 16- and 17-year-olds from underserved communities in Winston-Salem.

Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County is partnering with the Triad Food & Beverage Coalition and Providence Culinary Training to offer the free program, which will begin June 2.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program is designed to give life and job skills to teens, including a ServSafe certification for professional food-safety practices. So in addition to classes specific to the food business, there also will be classes on such topics as financial literacy.

The program is an expansion of the existing Youth Empowerment Program at Habitat for Humanity, said Algenon Cash of the Triad Food & Beverage Coalition.

The six-week program will be followed by a four- to six-week apprenticeship with local restaurants or food trucks. The apprenticeships will be paid.

For more information, including how to apply, visit https://habitatforsyth.org/cap.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.