From the Journal archives: Rescued Recipe : Fruitcake from 1974

Caroline Schock of Boonville asked for the fruitcake recipe that Beth Tartan, the Winston-Salem Journal's former food editor, printed in her Best Recipes of 1974 booklet.
Unfortunately, I can't find a copy of the booklet.
But Shirley Mickey of Westfield did send me a clipping dated Dec. 1, 1974. It contained a recipe for what Tartan called the "1974 Fruit Cake." Tartan credited this to a Mrs. David Wyatt.
Tartan noted that she made this cake with fewer nuts, just 1 pound, 4 ounces, so feel free to reduce the amount if desired. Tartan also said that using both green and red candied cherries makes for a prettier cake.
1974 Fruit Cake
2 cups sifted flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 pound candied cherries
1 pound candied pineapple, cut up
1½ pounds dates, cut up
4 eggs
1 cup sugar
2 pounds pecans, coarsely chopped
1. Heat oven to 275 degrees. Sift flour; measure into bowl. Add baking powder and salt; stir well.
2. Add cherries, pineapple and dates. Mix until all fruit is coated with flour.
3. In a bowl, beat eggs until frothy. Gradually beat in sugar. Add egg mixture to fruit; mix well. Stir in pecans.
4. Grease brown paper and line 1 large round tube pan or two 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pans. Press cake mixture firmly into pan or pans.
5. Bake for 1½ hours or until done. Let cool in pan.
336-727-7394