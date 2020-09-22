Thai-style kabobs feature a slightly spicy peanut sauce

Here's a taste of Thai cuisine. Peanut-flavored sauce with a slight spicy edge coats chicken for this quick meal. Skewers are filled with the chicken and vegetables. All that's needed to complete this easy meal is to boil some noodles for a minute.
Leave about ¼ inch between ingredients on the skewers. This helps the heat reach all sides of the food.
Helpful Hints:
- Dried angel hair pasta can be used instead of fresh.
- Satay sauce can be used instead of peanut sauce.
- If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 10 minutes.
