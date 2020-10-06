Throw cauliflower on the grill for a meaty meatless dish

Whole roasted cauliflower impresses as a vegan centerpiece or fills you up as a one-dish meal. The vegetable can play the same role in outdoor cooking, but needs to be cut up first. If you haven't tried grilled cauliflower, you'll want to: It caramelizes beautifully on the outside and develops a chewy juiciness on the inside, making it the best meat alternative for live fire cooking. It's naturally a little sweet but still mild enough to serve as a canvas for any sauce or topping.

But you can't throw a whole head of cauliflower on the grill. By the time it cooks through in the dry heat, the florets either burn over a hotter fire or shrivel to jerky over a lower heat. Cauliflower "steaks" - thick slabs that leave you with floret-dense rounded ends, which are the best part - have been popular in the last few years, but they can't hold together and may fall through the grill grates.

My solution is to cut the cauliflower in quarters from top to bottom, leaving the core and leaves intact. These fat wedges offer a generous curve of florets and some meaty stalk and are easy to turn on a grill for even charring. To keep them from withering and becoming tough, I start by steaming them just until they lose their raw edge. Though you can use a stovetop steamer, I prefer to "steam" them in the microwave when I'm in a rush.