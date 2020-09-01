FOOD-YEASTED-BREAKFAST-CAKE-LA

Yeast-risen, buttery cake is the best showcase for wedges of ripe peak-season stone fruit.

 Ben Mims, Los Angeles Times

I first made cake from a recipe in one of my favorite cookbooks, "Simple Desserts" by Ken Haedrich. In the book, he calls it a "Butter Yeast Cake" - essentially a yeast-risen bread dough mixed with enough butter to "shorten" it into the texture of a tender, traditional cake. It has many predecessors, such as French brioche, but I divert from tradition by toppling lots of stone fruit wedges over the dough so they bake into it. The result is light, fluffy and not too sweet, an ideal showcase for perfect summer fruit at breakfastime.

 

