We're getting to the end of the tomato season. And though that's a sad occasion for many, it does have a silver lining: Any tomatoes that do not ripen because of cooling temperatures can be turned into fried green tomatoes.

Of course, we also can make green tomato pickles and green tomato pies, but who doesn't love green tomatoes fried?

As good as fried tomatoes are by themselves, they also are really tasty on a BLT.

If you feel the need for a little protein, add a slice of cheese or a runny fried egg or both.

 

