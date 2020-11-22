From Our Garden: Frost your poinsettia for a Christmas remembered

There is an excitement in the air about Christmas this year and it appears to be as contagious as ... you know. Right now, it doesn't seem to be about presents or shopping, though that will probably come. It seems to have a focus on tradition, on family, a return to what is important. The beauty of the season seems to have achieved a status that has been unprecedented for a while. In 2020 decorating indoors has become the so-called "frosting on the cake."

In case you have not ever thought about that term, it means taking something great and making it better. The poinsettia is no doubt the most loved flower for the Christmas season. There are so many colors, variegations of both leaves and flowers, and even varieties with differing textures like curled or rosette. While they have breathtaking beauty, they too can have the addition of a wonderful frosting.

This frosting comes via a plant combination. We make plant partnerships every spring in flower beds, containers on the porch, patio or deck and even in floral arrangements for the dining table. When it comes to the poinsettia, however, many retreat to monoculture, or perhaps add little greenery, which is OK. Know though that the poinsettia has a cousin that will add a sparkle that will be long remembered by friends and family who visit.