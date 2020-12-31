From Our Garden: Lady Godiva calendulas: Award-winning performance, North to South

The Garden Guy fell in love with calendulas a long time ago and then suddenly they became like the four-leaf clover, at the garden center. Hopefully Lady Godiva will change all of that. If you have never grown this Aster family member you are in for a treat.

You will find this award-winning calendula comes in Lady Godiva Yellow and Lady Godiva Orange. By award winning I am talking about Top Performer Awards, University of Florida, Penn State and Cornell University. In other words, North to South you’ll find an outstanding performance.

Botanically speaking they are, Calendula officinalis and native to Southern Europe. They are known in much of the world as English marigolds or pot marigolds. I was taught that their planting season normally coincides with pansy planting time wherever you live.

My October planted calendulas have been growing and expanding in size without a lot of supervision on my part. Planting in October let them get quite a few exposures to cold before the frigid temps that so far have reached 24. Those of you who plant pansies in the early spring will find Lady Godiva will not only dazzle but offer an extended season via its heat tolerance.