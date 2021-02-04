From Our Garden: Vanilla Spice is oh, so nice

You may be thinking: I don’t have room for that large of shrub then fret as Proven Winners also offers Sugartina Crystalina. You have to love the name with the connotation of little sugar or little sweetness. This name is perfection as this fragrant botanical package only gets 3-feet-tall and as wide.

Clethra is known commonly as sweet pepperbush, which I am not so fond of, and also summersweet, which I think is perfect. The flowering period last about six weeks. One site I saw says these fragrant spikes of blooms are similar to catnip for pollinators. This was The Garden Guy’s other motif. I love that description and it is absolutely true as bees, butterflies and hummingbirds all partake of the buffet. Seeds are formed and give reference to the name pepper bush. The seeds are eaten by birds, which pretty much makes this plant on the must have list.

The blooms have a bottlebrush-like texture offering an exotic beauty. They look as though the plants were created to be partnered with Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginica). Their growth habits seem similar as they spread a little underground. They would form an idyllic combination with purple leafed plants like Jazz Hands loropetalums.