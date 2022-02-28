Health Happenings

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold a five-session virtual support group for people who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. The event is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 14, 21, 28 and April 4 and 11. Registration is required by March 9.
It is recommended that participants be those who have experienced a loss three to six months ago.
Join AuthoraCare bereavement counselors for the online support group using the video conferencing app Zoom.
According to a news release, "If your loved one had COVID-19, you might not have been able to sit at their bedside in their final weeks or as they took their last breaths. This is a terrible, extraordinary way to lose someone you love, and we want to help you deal with your grief."
To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.