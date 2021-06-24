Do you absorb alcohol from hand sanitizers?

We have heard from some experts that the vaccine might even help overcome some of the symptoms of post-COVID syndrome (PCS). According to Yale Medicine (April 12, 2021): “As more people get vaccinated, a surprise discovery has been that the vaccines seem to provide relief for some patients with what’s being called ‘long COVID’ (when symptoms linger for weeks or even months) ... As many as 30 to 40 percent of those who get the vaccine have reported improvements to their symptoms.”

To learn more about PCS and ways to treat this mysterious condition, you may want to listen to our podcast, Show 1254: “Combating the Long-Term Effects of Post-COVID Syndrome.” It is under the podcast tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: Can you give me at least three good remedies for gas? My marriage is in jeopardy. I’ve tried GAS-X during each meal and two or three tablets between meals, to no effect.

A. First, you might want to keep a “fart chart.” By creating a diary of what you have eaten and how many times you pass gas, you may be able to determine which foods are causing your distress. Then you can try eliminating them to see if that helps.