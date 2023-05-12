Drug shortages have been plaguing the American health care system for nearly 20 years. When essential medicines are unavailable, doctors, nurses and pharmacists notice, and patients suffer. Despite hand wringing from hospital administrators and pharmacy managers, no one seems capable of solving this problem.

Shortages are likely to get worse in the coming weeks. That’s because a generic drug manufacturer in the U.S. has gone bankrupt. Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Gurnee, Illinois, shut its facilities and laid off its employees. As a result, the company is pulling 70 medications from pharmacy shelves. This will likely add to the Food and Drug Administration’s list of drugs in short supply.

A recent report from the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs identified 295 active drug shortages at the end of 2022. The authors admitted that this is not a new problem and has a negative impact on patient care.

Some of the consequences include “... causing delays in treatment, increasing the risk of medication errors, and requiring the use of less effective alternative treatments. Hospitals have also experienced increased costs, medication waste, and limited staffing capacity to address and remedy shortages.”

If anything, the problem is getting worse. According to the Senate Committee report, drug shortages increased by nearly a third last year. Moreover, they last longer. The average product scarcity lasts about 18 months. But the report states that “more than 15 critical drug products have been in shortage for over a decade.”

Most of the medications in short supply are generic drugs. They have been around for decades and are relatively inexpensive. And that may be part of the problem.

The business of generic drugs is cutthroat. Margins are razor thin and competition can be fierce. Because all generic drugs are deemed identical in quality (an assumption for which evidence is lacking), companies compete on price alone.

Many manufacturers rely on facilities overseas, where labor costs are less expensive than in the U.S. In addition, oversight may be less intensive.

That is presumably why the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is concerned about drugs in short supply. The Senators worry that overreliance on foreign suppliers could pose a national security risk.

Supply problems may become worse, because no one is actually in charge, overall. The FDA approves generic formulations, but it does not tell companies how much to make. In fact, it doesn’t even have a clear and simple way to keep track of how much of a given medicine is on the market, though it does keep a list of drugs in short supply.

The FDA’s authority is quite limited. Most people don’t realize that the agency can ask a company to recall its product, but in most cases recalls are voluntary. The FDA cannot require recalls. Likewise, it has no ability to get manufacturers to make more of a scarce but critical medicine.

The Senate Committee made some suggestions. First, have U.S. manufacturers make certain medicines often in shortage. Second, assess medical supply chain problems regularly. Third, improve the ability to monitor the supply of essential medicines. Lastly, streamline efforts to respond to shortages. If we could implement these recommendations, we might have a chance to solve the serious problem of drug shortages.