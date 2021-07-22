People's Pharmacy: Alarming reaction to drug for tardive dyskinesia

The Food and Drug Administration has approved two prescription medicines to treat TD: valbenazine (Ingrezza) and deutetrabenazine (Austedo). Both improve movement problems for about half the patients in clinical trials.

The official prescribing information does not contain a warning about an interaction between Austedo and Depakote. However, some drug references advise caution with such a combination. Your experience suggests that warning should be strengthened.

Q: I was prescribed amitriptyline for migraines a few years ago and took it for several months. I experienced a number of side effects, including irritability, significant weight gain, constipation, drowsiness and memory loss.

After I stopped it, my memory improved though I have some forgetfulness. I still take amitriptyline occasionally for migraines. Wearing a mask at work seems to make me more susceptible. I take it on an as-needed basis rather than daily, but I wish there were something else for migraines. The options for actual relief are limited for anyone who has to work, as I do.

Answer: Amitriptyline (Elavil) is an old-fashioned antidepressant with strong anticholinergic activity. It interferes with a crucial neurochemical called acetylcholine. That might explain your memory difficulties.