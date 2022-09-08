People's Pharmacy: Aloe vera gel eased pain of kitchen burn

Q. I would like to share a testimonial on aloe vera for burn relief. I burned my fingers quite badly while cooking. Because cold water is the most commonly recommended remedy, I soaked my hand for half an hour (several times). Although I’ve had success with this remedy before, it did not work.

I called my health plan (Kaiser Permanente), and the advice nurse recommended aloe vera. Almost instantly, it essentially eliminated the pain. I can’t say for sure that it expedited healing, but that was my perception.

A. Aloe vera gel from the leaf has been a time-honored folk remedy for burns. We could find no randomized controlled trials of this treatment.

There are, however, animal experiments favoring aloe vera use on burns (Mediators of Inflammation, Jan. 27, 2019; Biomarkers, June 29, 2022).

Cold tap water is the recommended first aid before any other treatment. Bad burns require prompt medical attention.

Q. I suffered for six months with diarrhea that we initially thought was from food poisoning. But none of the standard tests showed any known cause.

I was told that coconut macaroons were a possible treatment. However, I didn’t want to consume so much sugar. Instead, I started buying shredded coconut in the bulk foods section of local markets.

Mixing 2 tablespoons into half a cup of plain yogurt with cinnamon and strawberries or bananas on top was quite palatable. For those who want to avoid dairy, unsweetened applesauce would substitute for yogurt. This was not an instant cure for me, but over time, it seems to have worked. The diarrhea has gone away.

A. We first heard about coconut macaroons to ease diarrhea in 1998. Donald Agar wrote: “I have had Crohn’s disease for 40 years, and during that time, I have had a never-ending battle with diarrhea. Lomotil doesn’t eliminate the problem.

“Three months ago, I bought a box of Archway Coconut Macaroon cookies. I’ve been eating two a day, and I have not experienced diarrhea in that time. If by chance I eat three in a day, I get constipated.”

After hearing from Mr. Agar, we invited other readers to share their experiences. Numerous others agreed that coconut in macaroons or on its own may often help ease symptoms.

When food can do the job as well or better than medications, we like to spread the word. You can read more about coconut in our book “Recipes & Remedies From The People’s Pharmacy.” We include a recipe for homemade coconut macaroons along with other recipes for digestive woes. This 174-page book is available in the Books section of the store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. After reading that white iodine could help nail fungus, I went to get some. I couldn’t find any but picked up a bottle of gentian violet. I knew this was used for yeast infections, so I decided to try it.

I was amazed at the results. It worked better than anything I’ve ever tried! Be mindful that it stains clothing or sheets, so wear old socks.

A. Gentian violet goes back to the 19th century. It has antibacterial, antifungal and antiparasitic activity. The stain is bright purple, which might be alarming if you were not expecting it.

Many cases of “nail fungus” may be bacterial, at least in part. As a result, gentian violet might be a reasonable choice to tackle multiple types of pathogens.