People's Pharmacy: An apple a night for heartburn

There are several canine formulations that include Boswellia. Check with your veterinarian regarding dose and oversight.

Q. I suddenly realized that you are the perfect folks to help me out with my problem. I've had a wart on the bottom of my foot for about two years. It can be painful at times.

My doctor recommended the duct tape regimen, which I have done countless times, following the instructions very carefully. Over-the-counter Compound W was completely wrong, perhaps because the wart is abraded. I read that some people use lemon juice, but I'm unclear as to how to apply it. Whaddya got?

A. Wart remedies that work for some people can be totally ineffective for others. That's also true for drugstore treatments. Trial and error may be your best strategy until you find the magic formula.

One reader offered this: "In the 1960s my teenage daughter got a severe case of plantar warts from the showers at school. She has a high pain tolerance and didn't show them to us until she could hardly walk. The doctor she saw advised her to soak her feet in water as hot as she could stand 20 minutes a day for two weeks.

In less than two weeks, most of the warts fell off or disappeared. She soaked her feet while watching TV or doing homework.