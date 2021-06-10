People's Pharmacy: Diaper rash ointment eliminates jock itch

Researchers have been searching for the mechanisms behind this muscle damage and have come up with several suggestions (International Journal of Molecular Sciences, Feb. 19, 2021). There is no simple test to determine whether your discomfort is due to vigorous exercise or statin toxicity.

One strategy would be to ask your physician if you could safely do a challenge test. That would involve taking a statin “vacation” for several weeks to see if the pains disappear. If restarting the statin results in a reoccurrence of pain, the drug may be contributing to your soreness.

To learn more about the pros and cons of statins and other approaches for lipid management, you may wish to consult our eGuide to Cholesterol Control & Heart Health. This online resource is found in the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. After using a cortisone nasal spray to treat my allergies for 25 years, I lost my sense of smell. I even got thrush from using the spray at night. It ran down my throat while I was sleeping and created conditions for this fungal infection to flourish.

I no longer use this type of nasal spray. Instead, I rely on quercetin. When my allergies are really bad, I occasionally take a Benadryl.