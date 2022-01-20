People's Pharmacy: Do older people benefit from higher blood pressure?

Q. I am a pharmacologist, recently retired at age 71. In my opinion, the blood pressure guidelines need to be carefully considered in those of us who are healthy, thin and active with a BP in the 140/90 range.

I think I am more apt to suffer a decrease in my quality of life on BP drugs and will fight any physician who thinks I need to take these meds! What’s more, overmedicated elderly people have a higher incidence of falls, which can be devastating.

A. The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology issued new guidelines for treating high blood pressure earlier this year. People who are otherwise healthy but have systolic blood pressure between 130 and 140 need to use nondrug approaches initially to lower their BP. Anything above 140/90 requires “pharmacologic therapy.”

These guidelines do not take age into account, though. A new study in JAMA Internal Medicine (Dec. 13, 2021) found that older people may actually do better with slightly higher blood pressure.

Those between age 70 and 95 were less likely to develop dementia when their systolic blood pressure was above the old cutoff of 130. Doctors need to take fall risk into account when prescribing for older patients.