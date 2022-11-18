People's Pharmacy: Egg allergy leads to constipation and diarrhea

Q. I suffered with both constipation and diarrhea for 56 years. The pain was terrible, and the onset of an episode would throw me into a panic attack. There were times I ended up passing blood.

Then at 57, I was tested for allergies. EGGS! My reaction was five times the upper limit on egg whites and three times the limit on yolks. An egg a day was the one food my parents had insisted I eat!

A. A study of children with chronic constipation found that this problem resolved when they avoided the foods that caused them allergic reactions (European Journal of Pediatrics, September 2011). Wheat and egg are among the most common culprits.

It’s too bad this wasn’t well-known when you were a child. A year or two of strictly avoiding eggs might have saved you more than 50 years of misery.

Q. I took hydrochlorothiazide for 10 years to treat blood pressure. As a result, I developed diabetes, for which the doctor prescribed some pills I don’t like.

When I saw my new doctor last spring, I provided a list of vitamins and food that I eat in place of pills to control diabetes, blood pressure and high cholesterol. He read the list and then he looked at me and said, “If this is what you are doing, keep it up! All of your numbers are low!”

Mostly it was just common everyday food such as garlic, turmeric, cinnamon and vinegar water. I am just about through with diabetes. I think people should know about these options.

A. Hydrochlorothiazide and similar blood pressure diuretics can raise blood sugar, as you learned through experience. Generally, doctors prescribe medications to control diabetes, though diet and exercise can be very helpful.

We’re impressed you have done so well, and it makes sense for you to have your doctor monitor your progress. There are many non-drug ways to control blood sugar, and you are using several of them. Both turmeric and cinnamon have research that supports their effectiveness.

Other readers can learn more about these and additional approaches in our “eGuide to Preventing and Treating Diabetes.” This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I had a wart on my right middle finger beginning in fifth grade. It was big and ugly, running from the bottom of the nail to the first joint. It didn’t hurt, but it bothered me.

Somewhere, I heard you could rub a penny on a wart to get rid of it. So, nutty as it sounds, that’s what I did when I was a junior in high school. I’d had the darn thing for years.

I got a shiny, new 1964 penny and rubbed it on the wart exactly at midnight. I dug a hole in my mother’s flower bed and buried it. My boyfriend helped me, and we laughed and laughed about how silly it was.

Within two weeks, that ugly wart was gone without a trace. You couldn’t even tell where it had been. It seems to me that this phenomenon should be studied!

A. There is rich folklore around wart treatment. Some remedies called for the wart to be rubbed with a piece of potato that was then buried. Others would “sell” the wart for a small sum. Certain people insist that the coin must be made of copper. It certainly sounds as though your “silly” remedy worked very well, even though beforehand you may have doubted it would.

Modern medicine doesn’t understand how such wart remedies work. Too bad. It would be great to harness this healing power.